CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

What to expect as US weighs COVID shots for younger kids

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer
newsitem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11 — using kid-sized doses. Until now, only people 12 and older could be vaccinated in the U.S., with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. That's been a huge frustration for many pediatricians and parents, especially as the extra-contagious delta variant has raged through poorly vaccinated communities — and the schools in them.

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Grim Warning

With 100,000 COVID cases per day in America, the coronavirus pandemic isn't ending, even though cases may be ebbing. With more than half the country still unvaccinated, there is no end in sight. With this in mind, infectious disease expert Dr. Jeannie Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB Medicine, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biontech#U S#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

Pfizer asks US to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Pfizer submits data for Covid-19 vaccine use in younger kids

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday submitted initial trial data for their Covid-19 vaccine in 5-to-11-year olds and said they would make a formal request with U.S. regulators for emergency use in the coming weeks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said earlier this month it would look to complete its...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids a step closer

COVID-19 vaccination for children under 12 is one step closer to reality. Pfizer announced that it submitted data of their phase 2 and phase 3 trial of their COVID-19 in children ages 5-11 to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A formal submission to request emergency use authorization (EUA) of the company's COVID-19 vaccine in children in this age group is expected in the coming weeks.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wbaa.org

Dr. Anthony Fauci Weighs In On Boosters, Kids' Vaccines And What To Expect This Winter

400,000 people have now received Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot. That’s in the week since they were authorized by the Food and Drug Administration for people over 65 and others who have compromised immune systems or frontline exposures. Another million have scheduled appointments. And on the other end of the spectrum...
KIDS
CBS News

CBS News poll: Will parents get their younger kids vaccinated?

For the majority of Americans still concerned about the pandemic as winter approaches, uncertainties remain, because even as cases have started to come down, more suspect the outbreak will get worse than better in the coming months. For parents of younger children, the season may bring a decision on whether to get their kids vaccinated when and if that shot is approved, and we can start to see the context of that public health question forming already.
KIDS
theedgemarkets.com

FDA advisers to weigh Moderna, J&J boosters, kids’ Covid-19 shots

(Oct 2): U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisers will meet this month in separate sessions to discuss booster doses for recipients of the Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and Pfizer Inc. shots for kids ages 5 to 11. The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee of outside experts will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Children as young as FIVE could get their first Covid shots by Christmas as Pfizer prepares to ask regulators to approve its vaccine for younger kids

Santa could be coming early for some Australian families, with kids as young as five possibly in line to get a Covid vaccination before Christmas. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is hoping to soon make its case to Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, to allow young children to get vaccinated over summer.
KIDS
newsitem.com

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician. He's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Fauci says fine for kids to trick-or-treat this year on Halloween

WASHINGTON — The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Shore News Network

NJEA training instructs teachers to tell children they can get back to being kids again after everyone is vaccinated

In a disturbing bombshell report by Fox News today, the NJEA is being accused of keeping tabs on the conversations between teachers, parents and students when it comes to COVID-19. They are using a progressive political campaign app REACH to track those conversations. Reach was developed as a grassroots campaign app for New York Congresswoman Sandy Cortez.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy