It has been a long three years since The Spike has been in the hands of the West volleyball team after the annual Battle for the Spike when the cross-town rivals face-off despite knocking the Little Hawks out of regionals last year. In search of the coveted golden spike, the Trojans made their way across the river to take on City High in their new gym that opened this fall as a part of their $30 million in renovations.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO