CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Helena-Area Fishing Report

By Troy Humphrey, Chris Hurley / Montana Fish, Wildlife, Parks
ravallirepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanyon Ferry: Walleye action picked up this past weekend with the best results being while slowly trolling bottom bouncers, Lindy or Slow Death rigs along the west shore from Hole-in-the-wall to Pond 4 in 15 to 25 feet of water. A few perch are being caught along with the walleye....

ravallirepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
kiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Fall Fishing Begins

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Some big mahi around

Pictured here is Jeff and Phil D. with a pair of nice mahi-mahi caught earlier this week with Captain Abie Raymond. The offshore fishing for mahi-mahi has been red hot as there has been lots of floating debris. Along with mahi-mahi we are seeing lots of small wahoo, also known as “weehoo,” under the debris. Do not forget to bring a spoon and or diamond jig with you to catch the wahoo. Most people only troll around the debris catching the dolphin and forget about the wahoo that lurk below.
HOBBIES
kiwaradio.com

Weekly Northwest Iowa DNR Fishing Report

Northwest Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released their weekly fishing report for northwest Iowa. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.
HOBBIES
Johnson City Press

The Weekly Fishing Report, Episode 13: TopWater Fishin'

The Weekly Fishin' Report will highlight tips, news, and stories each week to help you do the one thing all fishermen seek to do - catch more fish. Join us each week as we talk to local fishing legends to see what they're doing to improve their game. Our host,...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pond 4#The Bureau Of Reclamation#Kokanee Salmon
Oroville Mercury-Register

North state fishing report for week of Oct. 1

SACRAMENTO RIVER, Red Bluff to Colusa: Salmon numbers high, many of the boats with limits. Salmon starting to show in Colusa area of the river. The water levels at the Colusa Bridge had been rising all week but have dropped back down to 4685 cfs. SACRAMENTO RIVER, Verona to Colusa:...
HOBBIES
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports that the fall changeover is underway, with bass migrating from their deep water summer haunts to shallower grass flats, weed mats, bays and stump flats as well as starting to chase shad at the surface. He suggests anglers try shoal areas nearest the channel first, throwing topwaters at dawn in scattered weeds in areas 2 to 3 feet deep, then moving out to the shoulder as the sun rises and fishing swimjigs and swimbaits. Gerry also likes fishing the Spro frog on the weedmats as fall comes in—he says to listen for bream “popping” in the mats to choose one where bass are likely to be hiding; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.
ALABAMA STATE
St. Augustine Record

St. Johns County Fishing Report: Changing weather makes for fickle fishing

The shrimping improved this week, but really only from Palatka north. The shrimp are getting larger, but the numbers aren’t much better. I did get one report of a couple of guys filling two 5-gallon buckets — but it was an outlier and I’m not paying it much attention. The salinity is getting higher, which is good news for shrimp. Ray Parmenter got into jack crevalle and even hooked a tarpon by the railroad trestle south of Palatka — but it was a two-jump and gone kind of fish on light tackle.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewPelican

Fishing Report: Halloween came early

Pictured here is Gary Rich with a 350-pound swordfish that we caught earlier this week aboard our charter boat “Lisa B.” The meat is from a pumpkin sword, which as you can see from the picture is bright orange. Only about five percent of the fish we catch have orange...
HOBBIES
thenorthwindonline.com

Plentiful fishing opportunities surround Marquette area

Fishing is a familiar activity for students attending Northern Michigan University, and the Marquette area offers opportunities in magnitude with lakes and rivers all around. With locations ranging from deep in the woods to right off the side of the road, students won’t have a hard time finding their new spot.
MARQUETTE, MI
ravallirepublic.com

Tagged lake trout pays couple $10,000

A tagged lake trout was worth $10,000 for Kalispell anglers Terry Krogstad and Julie Perkins during the 2021 Fall Mack Days fishing tournament on Flathead Lake. Krogstad caught the fish on Oct. 6 in front of Blue Bay in about 80 feet of water, according to a press release from the Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes, which sponsors the tourney.
KALISPELL, MT
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: East Texas Fishing Report

ATHENS — Water level is two inches low and clear. Water temp in the upper 70s. Fishing guide Jim Brack says school bass have been active on points, hitting small Flukes, white spinnerbaits and topwaters. Outside grass edges in 8-12 feet holding better quality fish on Senkos and jigs. Crappie are good around brush piles in 18-20 feet. Lots of undersize fish reported on jigs or shiners.
HOBBIES
ravallirepublic.com

Dry down under: University of Montana fisheries students check out trout

Pro tip: When you’re trying to find fish while snorkeling in a shallow creek — look sideways, not forward. “It’s a lot better than looking straight up and down,” said Trout Unlimited project manager Rob Roberts. “That way, you don’t get a crick in your neck.”. And you might see...
MISSOULA, MT
ravallirepublic.com

Fewer pronghorn hunters means lower harvest opening weekend

The number of antelope hunters who stopped at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ south-central Montana check stations over the weekend and the number of checked animals were down from 2019 and well below the historic average. FWP wildlife biologists operated check stations at Big Timber, Broadview and Billings on Saturday...
HOBBIES
Independent Record

Mountain lion sighting reported to Helena police

Helena police received a call at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday of a person seeing a mountain lion in the area of Bull Run Drive and Gold Rush Avenue in the South Hills area of the city. Officers responded to the area and have been actively searching. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has been notified.
HELENA, MT
INFORUM

North Dakota Game and Fish asks for reports of fish, wildlife violations

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department encourages hunters, anglers and landowners who witness a fish or wildlife violation to file a report with the Report All Poachers program. Witnesses should report a violation by calling the RAP telephone number at 701-328-9921. Witnesses should note the vehicle description, including make,...
POLITICS
SFGate

'2 inches and still coming down': Snow bursts pummel the Tahoe Basin

A heavy snow shower pounded Lake Tahoe's South Shore on Monday morning, delivering several inches of snow and hindering traffic on Highway 50. National Weather Service forecaster Eric Kurth said the snowfall was focused on an area over Highway 50 between Meyers and Twin Bridges, and he described the weather activity as a "snow burst."
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy