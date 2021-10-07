Helena-Area Fishing Report

From Guntersville, Captain Mike Gerry reports that the fall changeover is underway, with bass migrating from their deep water summer haunts to shallower grass flats, weed mats, bays and stump flats as well as starting to chase shad at the surface. He suggests anglers try shoal areas nearest the channel first, throwing topwaters at dawn in scattered weeds in areas 2 to 3 feet deep, then moving out to the shoulder as the sun rises and fishing swimjigs and swimbaits. Gerry also likes fishing the Spro frog on the weedmats as fall comes in—he says to listen for bream “popping” in the mats to choose one where bass are likely to be hiding; www.fishlakeguntersvilleguideservice.com.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO