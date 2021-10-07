Three People Arrested During A Laurel County Drug Investigation

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Justin Taylor along with Deputy Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy James Sizemore arrested three people during a drug investigation at a home off Sonny Lane. Deputies say they saw 34-year-old Ramsey Jackson outside the house. During a search, police found meth, Xanax, digital scales a large amount of cash and two weapons on him. After putting Jackson in the patrol car, deputies went into the house where they found a two-year-old child unattended. Inside the house, police say there were two more people, 24-year-old James Bradley Pennington and 23-year-old Jade Megan Lay, with suspected meth, Xanax, heroin, digital scales, and a 9 MM handgun. Police say the drugs were within reach of the child. Pennington and Lay were also arrested. All three were charged with various drug-related offenses. They were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.