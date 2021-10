Employment is a widely talked about, multi-faceted subject, constantly changing, especially over the last year. With record numbers of Michiganders on unemployment, many for the first time ever, the jobseeker market is now extremely competitive. As workplaces reopen, many of them are left understaffed, forcing employers to reevaluate what kinds of incentives they’re offering potential hirees. For the jobseeker, this process might seem a bit overwhelming, but Kent District Library (KDL) and community partners, like West Michigan Works!, have many valuable resources in place for community members looking to gain new employment or shift careers entirely.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO