There are a lot of nostalgic items and themes coming back, and one of the most exciting, at least for music enthusiasts and record collectors, is the chance to grab exclusive vinyls of both classic and popular artists. Not only can you pad out your music collection with beloved records from the days of yore, but also modern artists like Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, Jake Scott, Mac Miller, and many more. It’s all part of Walmart’s Music Mania event, which will see new vinyl exclusives and music collectibles released every day.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO