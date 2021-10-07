Gage Beumer

Gage Michael Beumer, age 9 of Hillman, died on Sunday, October 3, 2021. Mass of Christian burial held 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman with Father Jerry Schick officiating, and burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation held 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM on Friday, October 8, 2021 at St. Rita's Catholic Church in Hillman and from 9:30 AM until the start of the service on Saturday at the church. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Gage.