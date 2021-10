One of the biggest trends across the financial services industry has been the growth of sustainable investing, in both the number of products and the asset growth over the past couple of years. Even with this rapid growth, there is still a false narrative that doing good in your portfolio means that you must give up returns, and consequently, some advisors and investors have been slow to embrace sustainable investing strategies. Institutional investors in Europe, public funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, women, and millennials have led the adoption of these misunderstood strategies.

EDUCATION ・ 13 MINUTES AGO