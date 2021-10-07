CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

By Ohio Clean Cans LLC
Courier News
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Clean Cans, LLC ( http://www.OhioCleanCans.com ), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC ( http://www.CincyBins.com ). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
verticalmag.com

Jaunt Air Mobility enters into definitive agreement to join the AIRO Group

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 25 seconds. Jaunt Air Mobility has entered into an agreement to merge with the AIRO Group (US). Jaunt joins a group of six aerospace businesses all engaged in the next generation of Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) technologies and services. The group offers commercial, military, robotics, manned/unmanned aerial systems and multi-modal aircraft and avionics systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

Canterra Minerals Signs Definitive Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire a Strategic Land Position in Central Newfoundland That Includes VMS Deposits Hosting 175,000 Indicated and 40,000 Inferred Gold O

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) ("Canterra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with NorZinc Ltd. ("NorZinc") and its affiliate NorZinc-Newfoundland Ltd. to acquire the mineral rights to four projects in central Newfoundland, adding 127km2 to Canterra's central Newfoundland property position.
BUSINESS
Providence Business News

CakeSafe LLC

THE STORY: In 1989, Scott Chapin invented a box to protect the wedding cakes his wife, Juli, made and she used it on a regular basis. Chapin then founded CakeSafe LLC in South Kingstown to sell the boxes, which he continued making in his basement. Still located in South Kingstown, CakeSafe now has a headquarters and production facility, where the company creates many different product lines of tools for bakers and chocolatiers.
BUSINESS
Courier News

162 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – September 2021 Recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the September 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 162 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
chambanasun.com

C Kerns LLC acquires 102 E. First, Hammond

The commercial property at 102 E. First, Hammond was sold on Oct. 6 by C Kerns LLC for $100,000. The buyer was Mark Kaufman. The property tax paid for this property in 2020 was $1,501.62. This is 1.5% of the sale price of the home. This commercial property last sold...
HAMMOND, IL
West Central Reporter

Justice Capital LLC acquires 9 Baldwin Road, Jacksonville

On Sept. 30, Justice Capital LLC sold their home at 9 Baldwin Road, Jacksonville to Michelle Miner for $55,000. The property tax paid for this property in 2020 was $1,971.52. This is 3.58% of the sale price of the home. The last time this home sold was March 21, 2014....
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Realty Income navigated the COVID-19 pandemic as well as could be hoped. Realty Income's track record of safety and dividend growth is perfect for income investors. A great alternative for dividend investors looking for safe and steady income are real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies often feature highly resilient business models that can shake off big economic shocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Ohio Clean Cans#Llc#Cincy Bins#Http Www#Ohio Cleans Cans
Courier News

SimpleNexus debuts in-app payments with Nexus Pay at MBA Annual21

Nexus Pay streamlines payments for mortgage loan applicants, enabling lenders to provide a simpler, more unified homeownership journey. LEHI, Utah, Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus ( https://simplenexus.com/ ), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, today announced the debut of Nexus Pay at the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Annual Convention and Expo (MBA Annual21) happening October 17-20 at the San Diego Convention Center.
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Stoneridge issues profit and sales warning for Q3 as supply chain snags and higher costs weigh on its OEM customers

Stoneridge Inc. , a Novi, Michigan-based maker of electrical and electronic vehicle systems, lowered its third-quarter guidance on Wednesday, and said the continued supply chain-related challenges and higher costs had reduced production schedules for its original equipment manufacturers, or OEM, customers. The company noted an IHS Markit forecast from Sept. 16 for third-quarter worldwide automotive production suggested its weighted average end-markets declined by about 13% f relative to assumptions made on its second-quarter earnings call. "The overall transportation industry continues to be challenged by the global pandemic and its aftermath," CEO Jon DeGaynor said in a statement. "Recent production...
ECONOMY
WRTV

Scammers pose as Indiana utility company

A caller posed as an Indiana utility company, using some pretty convincing tactics that almost made one local man hand over his money. Thankfully, he didn't. But now, he's sharing his story as a warning for others.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Courier News

Lender Price Receives Strategic Investment Led by Argentum to Support Rapid Growth

Platform processes over $20 billion in monthly locked loan volumes, helping mortgage lenders close more loans and optimize pricing. PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lender Price, a leading provider of cloud-based mortgage pricing and digital lending solutions, announced today that it has received a strategic investment led by Argentum with participation from First Analysis and existing investor Costner Lake Investments. The investment will further accelerate Lender Price’s rapid growth by supporting product development, sales & marketing, and customer service capabilities.
REAL ESTATE
connectcre.com

RV Retailer LLC Acquires Sherrod’s RV Center

RV Retailer LLC (RVR) recently signed an agreement to acquire Sherrod’s RV Center with two locations in the Beaumont, TX market. The stores will be re-branded ExploreUSA Supercenter of Beaumont. The Silsbee location is off of Highway 327 and the Vidor location is located on I-10. The stores offer brands and models from Grand Design, Jayco, Forest River and Keystone.
BEAUMONT, TX
ClickOnDetroit.com

GM reaches deal with LG to pay for Bolt battery recall costs

DETROIT – LG Electronics has reached a deal with General Motors to pay $1.9 billion to $2 billion to reimburse the automaker for the cost of recalling Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to the risk of battery fires. The automaker, which announced the deal in a statement early Tuesday, says...
DETROIT, MI
Benzinga

LG Agrees To Reimburse GM For EV Recall Costs

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) reached an agreement with LG Electronics Inc (OTC: LGEIY) (OTC: LGEJY). LG will reimburse GM for costs and expenses associated with the recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG under the pact. GM will recognize...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy