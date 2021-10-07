CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6: How to Get the Secret Ending (And 'Hidden in Plain Sight' Achievement)

Cover picture for the articleDid you know? Far Cry 6 has a secret ending. That’s right – you can see the credits roll after just two or three hours. Here’s how to unlock it. Your role in Far Cry 6 is to join forces with a resistance group in order to overthrow the despotic leader of the once-beautiful nation of Yara. It’s a big task; it means storming enemy camps, destroying army bases and a lot more violent missions. It turns out your character, Dani, can choose to escape Yara and leave the resistance to it. And by doing so, you’ll unlock Far Cry 6’s secret ending – and get the ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ trophy/achievement.

