The Nobel Prize in literature goes to a Black writer for the first time since 1993

NPR
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nobel Prize in literature this year has gone to the writer Abdulrazak Gurnah. The Nobel Committee cited his, quote, "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism." Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, and during the revolution in the 1960s, he fled to England as a student. As NPR's Andrew Limbong reports, a lot of his writing has to do with people feeling dislocated and lost without a home.

www.npr.org

NPR

A Nobel Prize for a revolution in economics

Sure, winning the Nobel Prize in economics may be one of the crowning achievements of David Card's storied career. And, yeah, he gets to split more than a million dollars with the two other winners of the 2021 prize, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. But that's just the cake. There's also the icing. David Card teaches at UC Berkeley, so for him becoming a Nobel laureate comes with an extra perk: free parking for life. Seriously.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
NPR

New book brings foodies on a global culinary adventure

Caramelized cheese, sea pineapples and tree tumors are just a few of the delicacies in the new book "Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide." It's from the folks at Atlas Obscura who've always been interested in taking people off the beaten path. And Cecily Wong is one of the co-authors. Good to have you here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ohmymag.co.uk

Queen Elizabeth will be dethroned from this British territory on 30 November

With only a few months to go until the Jubilee celebrations, the Queen of England is going to be dethroned. No, she’s not passing the crown over to the Prince of Wales just yet. She’s just stepping down from the throne in one British territory—Barbados. Independence. As Barbados has completed...
WORLD
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Why Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome went horribly wrong

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Rome did not go perfectly, as protesters disrupted the trip and put her in danger. Pelosi traveled to Rome this week to visit foreign leaders, according to NPR. She decided to attend Mass at the St. Patrick’s Church in Rome. She even met with Pope Francis during her trip.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Mega 99.3

Sebastian Bach to Anti-Biden Rockers: ‘F— You and Your Band’

Sebastian Bach knew he had a job to do. The former Skid Row singer recently embarked on a three-month U.S. tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of his old band’s seminal sophomore album, Slave to the Grind. After contracting COVID-19 over the summer, Bach wanted to mitigate risk on this trek as much as possible. So he’s been doing his civic duty by encouraging his nearly half-million Twitter followers to get vaccinated — and swatting away anti-vaxxers and science deniers.
MUSIC
Fox News

'Hannity' on Trump's stance on debt ceiling extension

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on October 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: And welcome to HANNITY. And tonight, we begin with a FOX News alert. The 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump, will be here in just a moment.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary Twitter poll

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has posted a provocative message on Twitter, which some users have interpreted as a reckless call for civil war.The Georgia Republican posted a poll on Monday, asking her followers to vote on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.”She offered three responses: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”As of Tuesday evening, almost half of the 44,293 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 44% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.In a week where “civil war is coming” had been trending on Twitter, many accused...
INTERNET
AFP

Trio win Nobel Economics Prize for 'natural experiments'

Three US-based academics on Monday won the Nobel Economics Prize for research on the labour market using "natural experiments", or observational studies, that have revolutionised empirical research in the field, the jury said. The three laureates "have revolutionised empirical work in economics.
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

MIT Professor Joshua Angrist Shares Nobel Prize In Economics

STOCKHOLM (CBS/AP) — An MIT professor is one of three U.S-based economists who won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics Monday. Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, David Card of the University of California at Berkeley and Guido Imbens from Stanford University shared the award for their pioneering research on the labor market impacts of minimum wage, immigration and education, and for creating the scientific framework to allow conclusions to be drawn from such studies that can’t use traditional methodology. Unlike the other Nobel prizes, the economics award wasn’t established in the will of Alfred Nobel. It was set up by the Swedish central bank in his memory in 1968, with the first winner selected a year later. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
ECONOMY
NPR

The hit Netflix series 'Squid Game' inspires Halloween costumes

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The hit Netflix series "Squid Game" has already given people great ideas for Halloween costumes - the numbered tracksuits, the black masks with geometric shapes on them. Online retailers are getting slammed with requests, but even if you pay for expedited shipping, some shops still may not be able to guarantee a delivery by Halloween. So if you're wanting to place that order, maybe consider this a red light. It's MORNING EDITION.
TV & VIDEOS
NPR

News brief: NPR Poll on delta surge, Jon Gruden's emails, espionage case

We're 18 months into dealing with this pandemic. And if you're feeling worn out and off balance, you're not alone. Nope. A new poll finds that half of all households have at least one person at home who has had serious problems with depression, anxiety, stress or sleep in recent months. Bills are piling up, so is the schoolwork. The poll out this morning is from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
NFL
NPR

Prince Charles' Aston Martin runs on a unique power source

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. OK, so you know that most cars run on gas, and of course, you've at least heard of cars that run on electricity. Well, back in 2008, Prince Charles asked engineers to convert his Aston Martin to run on something a little more environmentally friendly, and they came up with an alternative way to power a car that's fit for royalty - wine and cheese. And I wonder what wine and cheese pairing gets the best gas mileage. My guess? Chardonnay and gorgonzola. It's MORNING EDITION.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Humor, horror and social commentary blend in Percival Everett's detective novel

Percival Everett's page-turning new detective novel The Trees is at once gruesome and screamingly funny. A racial allegory rooted in southern history, the book features two big-city special detectives with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation who are sent to investigate a small town crime. The murders are hideous in detail, the language is rough, there are racial epithets of all kinds, and somehow the politically incendiary humor is real. Everett talks with NPR's Scott Simon about how — and why — he blended these styles.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

