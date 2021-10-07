The Nobel Prize in literature goes to a Black writer for the first time since 1993
The Nobel Prize in literature this year has gone to the writer Abdulrazak Gurnah. The Nobel Committee cited his, quote, "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism." Gurnah was born in Zanzibar, and during the revolution in the 1960s, he fled to England as a student. As NPR's Andrew Limbong reports, a lot of his writing has to do with people feeling dislocated and lost without a home.www.npr.org
