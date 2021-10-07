CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

New Report Justly Biodiverse Discloses Inequitable Access to the Benefits of Biodiversity

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Washington, D.C.—The Endangered Species Coalition released Justly Biodiverse: Nature’s Lifeline for the Health of All Communities today. This 64-page report is the culmination of two years of study to assess more fully how inadequate policies and racism cause undue harm and burdens. As such, it focuses on the benefits biodiversity provides to people, while detailing how systemic environmental racism denies biodiversity’s benefits to communities of color. The Justly Biodiverse report also includes recommendations to connect environmental justice to supporting biodiversity. Divided into twelve sections and inclusive of more than 16 community members, advocates and academics, the report offers specific examples of imperiled species and habitats that demonstrate ways in which healthy biodiversity benefits humanity and safeguards communities.

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
technologynetworks.com

Biodiversity Conservation Goals Could Be Undermined by Climate Change

In a new study published in the journal Communications, Earth & Environment, University of Montana researchers and colleagues explore how climate change could challenge efforts to protect biodiversity within the network of protected areas around the globe. The team examined how potential shifts in ecoregions and biomes caused by climate...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Biodiversity for Food Security: A BOLD Approach

This article was written by the Crop Trust. “Biodiversity for Opportunities, Livelihoods and Development,” or BOLD, a project funded by the Norwegian Government and managed by the Crop Trust, will launch this month to support the development of climate resilient crop varieties and ensure they reach farmers’ fields. BOLD will...
AGRICULTURE
kingstonthisweek.com

RRCA announces interactive biodiversity enhancement project

Visitors of the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) now have the opportunity to become expert citizen biologists. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Last month, the RRCA announced a new, three-year biodiversity enhancement project at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area. The project involves biodiversity...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
BBC

Biodiversity loss risks 'ecological meltdown' - scientists

The UK is one of the world's most nature-depleted countries - in the bottom 10% globally and last among the G7 group of nations, new data shows. It has an average of about half its biodiversity left, far below the global average of 75%, a study has found. A figure...
WILDLIFE
bostonnews.net

Global environmental officials discuss biodiversity at COP15 roundtable

KUNMING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Environmental officials from nearly 20 countries, as well as the European Union, attended a roundtable on "Putting Biodiversity on a Path of Recovery", both in person and virtually, on Tuesday at the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) in Kunming, in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
ENVIRONMENT
UN News Centre

Biodiversity commitment builds hope for 'living in harmony with nature'

More than 100 countries on Wednesday committed to develop, adopt and implement an effective post-2020 global framework, that aims to put biodiversity on a path to recovery, by 2030 at the latest. The Kunming Declaration, adopted at the end of the UN Biodiversity Conference’s latest High Level Segment, which took...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Fish#Animals#Safeguards#Climate Change#Jd
BBC

Marine Drive: 'Biodiverse' stretch of coastline given protection

A "biodiverse stretch of coastline" on the east of the Isle of Man has been given protection by the government. About 3 miles (4.8km) of cliffs and grassland on Marine Drive between Douglas Head lighthouse and Port Soderick in Braddan have become an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI). The...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Explainer: What to expect from U.N. Conference on Biodiversity

SINGAPORE, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Global leaders will gather virtually next week to discuss protecting nature across the planet and experts say there's no time to lose. Animal and plant species are going extinct at a rate not seen in 10 million years. The losses are accelerating, scientists say, thanks...
SCIENCE
wfbf.com

A Holistic Approach to Improving Biodiversity

At Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm and Gardens livestock and crops are integrated to achieve true sustainability. Ryan Heinen, Land and Livestock Manager at Gwenyn Hill, has a background in grazing. He has learned and observed how well-managed grazing improves biodiversity on the farm. He believes that farmland and conservation land should be one in the same and is working to integrate the two concepts.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
redlakenationnews.com

New COVID-19 Funding Opportunities: Diverse Media Messaging and Community Engagement

• The Minnesota Department of Health released two Requests for Proposals for contracts related to COVID-19 diverse media messaging and community engagement around COVID-19 vaccines. The messaging, outreach and engagement may include addressing ongoing vaccine hesitancy, booster doses, and vaccines for youth including ages 12 and younger. The proposal submission deadline for both funding opportunities is October 28, 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodmenproject.com

Why Traditional Knowledge and Indigenous Peoples’ Rights Must Be Integrated Across the New Global Biodiversity Targets

Most of the earth’s biodiversity is located on the territories of the world’s half-billion Indigenous Peoples, who manage about a quarter of the world’s land. Yet only four out of 21 of the proposed biodiversity targets – setting out urgent action to stem biodiversity loss by 2030 – mention Indigenous Peoples and local communities (IPLC) or traditional knowledge.
SCIENCE
AFP

Key UN biodiversity summit to open in China

A key UN summit tasked with protecting biodiversity officially opens in China and online Monday, as countries meet to tackle pollution and prevent mass extinction weeks before the COP26 climate conference. Beijing, the world's biggest polluter, has sought to position itself in recent years as a world leader on climate issues after Washington's withdrawal from international commitments under the Trump administration. The online session that begins Monday afternoon -- setting the stage for a face-to-face meeting in April -- will see parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) working out the details of a new document that will set targets for protecting ecosystems by 2030. Up for debate are the "30 by 30" plan to give 30 percent of lands and oceans protected status -- a measure supported by a broad coalition of nations, as well as a goal to stop creating plastic waste.
ADVOCACY
Phys.org

UN summit to tackle 'unprecedented' biodiversity threats

Just weeks before the crucial COP26 climate conference, another global UN summit—this one tasked with reversing the destruction of nature—officially kicks off next week in Kunming, China. Focusing on biodiversity, COP15 is less well known than its sister climate summit but deals with issues that are no less vital to...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office Friday issued a white paper to introduce the country's actions on biodiversity conservation and share its achievements in the sector. The white paper, titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China," said that China preserves biodiversity with creative and up-to-date measures, forming a...
SCIENCE
ucsd.edu

Scripps Family Members Gift $6 Million for Naming of New Facility to Support Marine Biodiversity Research and Education

The Ted and Jean Scripps Marine Conservation and Technology Facility to open at Scripps Institution of Oceanography in Spring 2022. The University of California San Diego today announced the gift of $6 million from members of the Scripps family to support the naming of a new facility dedicated to research, discovery and education in the field of marine biodiversity and conservation at Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy