Letter to the Editor: We need to increase funding for cancer research and prevention
As the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s crucial lawmakers and the public remember research into other diseases beyond COVID must continue. That’s why I recently took part in a virtual event where I met with Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Alex Padilla, Congresswoman Norma Torres, Congresswoman Grace Napolitano and Congressman Raul Ruiz as a volunteer for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.www.fontanaheraldnews.com
