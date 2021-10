Did you happen to know that Muhammad Ali sketched?. Neither did this author, but he did, and dozens of his original artwork just sold at an auction for almost $1 million. Reuters reports that 26 works of art created by Ali went for a total of $945,524 during an auction in New York City on Tuesday. Among these works was one sketch titled, “Sting Like a Bee,” which the boxer drew in 1978 that features a 2D pugilist knocked out by another with the words, “Ref, he did float like a butterfly and sting like a bee!” encircled in a speech bubble above his head. The victor is seen raising his arms in victory, not unlike Ali during his own winning bouts.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO