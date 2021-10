A press release from Washington Student Achievement Council. October 1, 2021, marked the first day people could apply for financial aid for the 2022-23 school year. Given the ongoing uncertainty caused by the pandemic, education beyond high school is more important than ever. Completing a financial aid application opens up more options for the future. This year, a family of four making up to $102,000 can qualify for financial aid in Washington.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO