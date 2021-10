Now you can scratch one of life's minor inconveniences off the list, thanks to YouTube's new mini-player and "continue watching" feature. Video-streaming giant Youtube unveiled a nifty bit of tech today that allows you to seamlessly switch from one device to another without losing track of the content you are watching. If you're watching something via the YouTube app on your phone or tablet and you switch to a web browser, a mini-player with the same video will launch in the bottom corner of your screen. All you have to do is steer your browser to YouTube.com, and the player will open automatically.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO