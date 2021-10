Learn How You Can Break Into the Fast-Growing and High-Paying Field of Cybersecurity With These Five Jobs that Require Only a Bachelor’s Degree. From the recent T-Mobile data breach to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack that shut down the country’s largest fuel pipeline for six days, digital security threats seem to lurk around every corner and can cause millions of dollars in damage in a matter of minutes. It’s no wonder that cybersecurity is one of the fastest growing industries in the U.S., with nearly 670,000 jobs expected to be added between now and 2030. These computer and information technology jobs are highly sought after and also high-paying, offering an average salary of $92,000 annually — and sometimes, much more.

