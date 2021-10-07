Destination U: Finding a Home with EMU Football

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleAfter 18 months like none other in American history, traditional fall football is back, and on college campuses homecoming celebrations have returned, too. In Ypsilanti, for Ben Bryant anyway, homecoming came long before the snow thawed. This is the unique story of a boy who used to play in Rynearson Stadium's bleachers and ask Mom and Dad for cotton candy, who transferred to EMU and is now the Eagles' starting quarterback.

BSU Comes to Town for Band Day/Fall Fest Saturday, Oct. 16

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) – One week after the Eastern Michigan University football team defeated 2019 Mid-American Conference Champion Miami University, 13-12, the Green and White will welcome last year's conference winner, Ball State University to town, Oct. 16. The game, earmarked as Band Day/Fall Fest at The Factory, is set to kick off at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SPORTS
COLLEGE SPORTS
COLLEGE SPORTS
TEXAS STATE
COLLEGE SPORTS
ALABAMA STATE
OHIO STATE
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL
