Destination U: Finding a Home with EMU Football
After 18 months like none other in American history, traditional fall football is back, and on college campuses homecoming celebrations have returned, too. In Ypsilanti, for Ben Bryant anyway, homecoming came long before the snow thawed. This is the unique story of a boy who used to play in Rynearson Stadium's bleachers and ask Mom and Dad for cotton candy, who transferred to EMU and is now the Eagles' starting quarterback.emueagles.com
