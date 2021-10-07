Shirley A. Tyner

Shirley Ann Tyner died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Born April 5, 1923, Cleveland, Ohio, native Shirley Tyner was a Renaissance woman in a time when Renaissance women were few and far between. As a triple threat, Ohio State University undergraduate she majored in biology, minored in art, and ultimately acquired a master’s degree in zoology. As a wife and mother, she traveled the world with her husband of 60 years, Air Force Capt. David Tyner, to Casablanca, Morocco and many stateside duty stations while she raised her two children. As a skeet shooter, she earned an award for her skill at shooting clays with the .410 bore shotgun.