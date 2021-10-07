CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Donald L. Gibbs

Cover picture for the articleDonald Lee “Don” Gibbs, 66, of Supply, formerly of Southern Pines, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Donald was born Feb. 14, 1955, in Hampton, Va., son of Irwin Gibbs and Vivian Gibbs, of South Dakota. He graduated from Pinecrest High School in Southern Pines, joining the Air Force after graduation. After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Southern Pines, working in various jobs at Fort Bragg. Don was an active member of First Baptist Church, Shallotte.

