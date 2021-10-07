CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Third Covid-19 Wave in the Us: What Expert Has to Say on Its End?

By Mara Rev Resma
theeastcountygazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the beginning of the pandemic scientists, doctors, and everyone in between has wondered how long robust immunity persists following recovery from a SARS-CoV-2 infection. While a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections or vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementingCovid-19Covid-19 Wave Wave restrictive measures to avoid a second wave-like crisis, experts said.

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Dangerously Mutated COVID Variant Detected in 47 U.S. States

A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice These 2 Things, You're at Risk of COVID, Virus Experts Say

The best practices for protecting yourself against COVID out in public have basically become second nature at this point in the pandemic. But when it comes to figuring out how careful you have to be when you're on the road, it can be harder to gauge exactly what might be putting your health in danger—especially as the Delta variant continues to spread. But virus experts advise that the situations putting you at the highest risk of COVID can look fairly similar no matter where in the world you are, warning that you should look out for crowded indoor spaces and a high infection rate wherever you are.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Press Democrat

Here's what medical experts and ethicists say about healthy people getting COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots, stipulating that an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine should be taken by those over age 65, people with underlying health conditions and those who live or work in high-risk settings, such as hospitals. The extra doses can be taken six months after the final vaccination.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Best Life

This Is When COVID Will Finally Be "Under Control," Virus Expert Says

For the past year and a half, the pandemic has created a deep feeling of uncertainty as the threat of COVID has loomed heavily over everyday life. Even a brief respite that saw cases drop steadily through the spring was short-lived as the Delta variant sent numbers back up again through the summer. But now, one virus expert says that the pandemic's days may be numbered and that COVID will finally be "under control" in a matter of months. Read on to see when we might finally be able to put the virus behind us.
WEATHER
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Aiims New Delhi#The Kansas Capitol Bureau#Department Of Medicine
deseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for another pandemic, expert says

The United States needs to prepare for the next pandemic, using the coronavirus pandemic as a lesson for whatever comes next, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb — who recently released a book titled “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and...
U.S. POLITICS
EatThis

If You Live Here, COVID is Spreading Fast, Experts Warn

The coronavirus, with its Delta variant, is stalking through the country, as surges are hospitalizing mainly unvaccinated people—with some vaccinated folks catching it, too, albeit with usually, thankfully less severe symptoms. Where is COVID rising fastest across the USA? Read on to see which areas are in the most trouble right now, according to experts—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDRV

Covid-19 booster shots have outpaced the US rate of new vaccinations. And the millions still unvaccinated could trigger 'future waves,' expert warns

(CNN) -- The US is making headway in its battle against Covid-19 -- with infection and hospitalization rates on the decline after a surge fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant. But with the number of Americans getting booster shots surpassing those who are initiating vaccination, experts warn more is needed to continue the progress.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTHI

'Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says of rising Covid-19 US death toll as tens of millions remain unvaccinated

With a first-of-its-kind antiviral pill against Covid-19 potentially headed towards distribution, the health care community may soon have another tool to combat a virus that has claimed the lives of more than 700,000 Americans. Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics created an antiviral pill the companies say can reduce risk of Covid-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chemistryworld.com

How Covid-19 has changed us

While the pandemic has introduced more efficient and global ways of working, researchers and educators still have challenges to overcome. A year ago, the world was in the thick of a pandemic that has so far killed more than 4.5 million people worldwide. University classrooms, labs and offices worldwide were mostly or completely shuttered, and much of the scientific community was working from home. Vaccines developed against Covid-19 have returned things to a more normal state for many people, but there are significant ways in which the virus’s outbreak has transformed academic research, perhaps forever.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy