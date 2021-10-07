CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erbitux Plus Encorafenib Approved for BRAF V600E Mutation-Positive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

By Brian Park, PharmD
gastroenterologyadvisor.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Erbitux® (cetuximab) in combination with Braftovi® (encorafenib) for the treatment of adults with metastatic colorectal cancer with a BRAF V600E mutation, as detected by an FDA-approved test, after prior therapy. The approval is supported by data from the multicenter, open-label, phase 3...

www.gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Eli Lilly
targetedonc.com

Maintenance Therapies in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: Maintenance therapy is a fairly common method that we apply in colorectal cancer, partly because the response from chemotherapy is pretty good in first-line treatment. Most patients will benefit from chemotherapy initially, but at some point, toxicities become limiting. This becomes more of an issue with oxaliplatin-based treatments than with irinotecan-based treatments.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Tisotumab Vedotin Combos Are Tolerable, Feasible in Recurrent Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Investigators determined the feasibility, safety, and tolerability of new combinations of tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak; TV) and bevacizumab (Avastin) or pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or carboplatin in a 2-part multicohort, phase 1b/2 trial (ENGOT-cx8/GOG-3024/innovaTV 205; NCT03786081). TV is an investigational antibody- drug conjugate directed at tissue factor, which is highly expressed in many solid tumors, particularly cervical cancer. The 3 combination agents have nonoverlapping mechanisms of action and are known to be active in cervical cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Treatment Sequencing in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: For both regorafenib and TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride], the trials were designed in an almost-identical clinical setting. These were all patients with treatment-refractory colorectal cancer who had progressed on 5-FU [5-fluorouracil], oxaliplatin, irinotecan, and the biologics that are clinically indicated. How do you choose 1 of those 2 agents? There are some general principles that you will use. For example, toxicities of both drugs differ. TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is more of a chemotherapeutic or cytotoxic chemotherapy drug. Bone marrow toxicity is the limiting toxicity here, so if your patients have had a lot of chemotherapy in the past and bone marrow is their major toxicity, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is not a good option. On the other hand, if somebody has a lot of diarrhea from their prior surgeries, then regorafenib is probably not a good strategy. If patients develop more hand-foot-skin reactions from regorafenib, then TAS-102 [tipiracil hydrochloride] is a great option for them.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cisplatin Plus Gemcitabine Demonstrates Superiority Over Cisplatin/Gemcitabine Plus Berzosertib in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma did not derive further benefit from the addition of berzosertib to cisplatin and gemcitabine. Treatment with cisplatin and gemcitabine appears to be more efficacious than berzosertib, cisplatin, and gemcitabine in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02567409) published in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
Medscape News

Safe to Omit Bolus in 5-FU for Colorectal Cancer?

This transcript has been edited for clarity. Hello. I'm David Kerr, professor of cancer medicine from University of Oxford. Today I'd like to talk about a nice study that's been published in one of our own journals, JCO Global Oncology. It's an ASCO journal I help set up that's now being overseen by Editor-in-Chief Gilberto Lopes.
CANCER
Medscape News

Could Your Patients Benefit? New Trials in Colorectal Cancer

A number of late-phase studies in colorectal cancer have opened in recent months. Could one of your patients benefit from being enrolled?. Metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients with colorectal cancer whose condition has progressed with or has demonstrated intolerance to first-line therapy for metastatic disease are sought for a trial of the use of a circulating-tumor DNA test called Signatera for guiding management in comparison with conventional imaging. As the disease progresses, all patients will receive the same prespecified sequence of US Food and Drug Administration–approved medications for up to 1 year. The study opened October 1 at the University of Florida, in Gainesville, Florida, and aims to enroll 78 participants. The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS). Quality of life (QoL) is not being tracked. More details are available at clinicaltrials.gov.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between Fusobacterium nucleatum and patient prognosis in metastatic colon cancer

Recent evidence suggests that Fusobacterium nucleatum (Fn) is associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer. We aimed to delineate the clinical implications of Fn in metastatic colon cancer. We performed quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using DNA samples from synchronous metastatic colon cancer patients with either formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archival primary site tumor samples or fresh colon tissues. Progression-free survival (PFS)1 and PFS2 were defined as PFS of first- and second-line palliative settings. qPCR for Fn was successfully performed using 112 samples (FFPE, n"‰="‰61; fresh tissue, n"‰="‰51). Forty-one and 68 patients had right-sided and left-sided colon cancer, respectively. Patients with Fn enriched right-sided colon cancers had shorter PFS1 (9.7 vs. 11.2Â months) than the other subgroups (HR 3.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05"“11.99; P"‰="‰0.04). Fn positive right-sided colon was also associated with shorter PFS2 (3.7 vs. 6.7Â months; HR 2.34, 95% CI 0.69"“7.91; P"‰="‰0.04). In the univariate analysis, PFS1 was affected by differentiation and Fn positive right-sided colon cancer. The multivariate analysis showed that differentiation (HR 2.68, 95% CI 1.40"“5.14, P"‰="‰0.01) and Fn positive right-sided colon (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18"“0.88, P"‰="‰0.02) were associated with PFS1. Fn enrichment in right sided colon was not associated with overall survival (OS). Fn enrichment has significantly worse prognosis in terms of PFS1 and PFS2 in patients with right-sided metastatic colon cancers.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Transarterial Yttrium-90 Radioembolization Plus Second-Line Chemo Yield Longer PFS In Colorectal Liver Metastases

Patients with colorectal liver metastases who were treated with transarterial Yttrium-90 radioembolization plus second-line chemotherapy experienced a long-term survival benefit. Treatment with transarterial Yttrium-90 radioembolization (TARE) and second-line chemotherapy resulted in an improved progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic PFS (hPFS) in patients, according to data from the phase 3 EPOCH...
CANCER
