When the Waverly Public Library Board of Trustees meets on Oct. 12, it will take up the purchase of a vehicle library staff hopes will engage more of the community. Library Director Sarah Meyer-Reyerson gave the Waverly City Council an update Monday night of the upcoming move, which the council did not need to take any action. Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas, who presided Monday as mayor pro-tempore due to the absence of Mayor Adam Hoffman, explained the library board acts independently of the city, much like Waverly Health Center and Waverly Utilities.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO