Wisconsin not immune from wildfires

While catastrophic wildfires occur regularly out west, are Wisconsin forests somehow now immune from major conflagrations?. Andy Stoltman of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said, “We live in a world where fire occurs, and catastrophic fire can occur. It’s inevitable. While most of our systems are not as prone to large fires as they are out west, that doesn’t mean that a large fire couldn’t happen here. We’ve had many examples..”