EXCLUSIVE: Felicia Moore speaks to The Atlanta Voice

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 5 days ago
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore filed paperwork on Jan. 20th with the State of Georgia with a run for mayor in mind. Nearly nine months later, Moore is one of the front runners in this year’s mayoral race.

Moore has been a member of the Atlanta City Council for twenty years, serving as the leader of District Nine in the Collier Hills neighborhood.

In her interview with our Chief Brand Officer, Dawn Montgomery, Moore discusses her vision for Atlanta, how she seeks to repair the City-and-State relationship and more!

TheAtlantaVoice

Early Voting Kicks Off in Atlanta

  As early voting begins in the City of Atlanta, we are reminded of a song by DeBarge, “It was all a dream, a simple fantasy, that I wish was reality…” The mayor’s race went into overdrive on May 6th when the city’s current mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, announced she would not seek reelection. With her decision, Bottoms became the […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

A New Addition to the Atlanta BeltLine

The Atlanta BeltLine opened its new Southside Trail in the Pittsburgh Yards area this week adding another 0.8 miles to the line that will connect the Eastside and Westside Trails over 22-miles.  Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. CEO Clyde Higgs, Atlanta City Councilmember Joyce Shepherd and many others were in attendance for the grand opening of the new […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Press Club to induct former The Atlanta Voice Editor-In-Chief into Hall of Fame

The Atlanta Press Club recently announced that Marshall Latimore, former Editor-In-Chief of The Atlanta Voice, will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame on November 11. Latimore died earlier this year on March 10 at the age of 36. He came to The Atlanta Voice in 2017 after serving as the Editor-In-Chief of Nashville’s Stay On The Go Magazine. […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

NNAF selects publisher of The Atlanta Voice for board of directors

The National Newspaper Association Foundation (NNAF) announced Janis L. Ware, publisher of The Atlanta Voice to its board of directors. As a member of the board, Ware will serve a one year term which began October 2021. “It is an honor to be included on this board of respected newspapers throughout the country,” Ware said. “While I have always believed […]
ATLANTA, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheAtlantaVoice

Judge dismisses Fulton County ballot review case in Georgia

A judge on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud in Georgia’s most populous county during the 2020 election. The suit sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots to see if any were illegitimate. The lawsuit was originally filed in December and alleged evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County. It was filed by nine Georgia […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Sherry B. Williams, Candidate for Atlanta City Council (Post 3 at large)

What is your name? * Sherry B. Williams What is your age? * 62 What is your occupation? * Public Policy and Civic Engagement Consultant and author What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * 40+ years List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * Ebenezer Baptist Church, NAACP Lifetime member, C.L.Harper High School Alumni Lifetime […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Get to know: Courtney English, Candidate for Atlanta City Council President

What is your name? * Courtney English What is your age? * 36 What is your occupation? * Director, Community Development, Star-C What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * 15 List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * LEAD Atlanta 2011, Antioch Baptist Church, Frederick Douglass High School Alumni Association, Morehouse College Alumni Association, Phi […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Brandon Cory Goldberg, Candidate Atlanta City Council (Post 1 At Large)

What is your name? * Brandon Cory Goldberg What is your age? * 36 What is your occupation? * Attorney What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * First-Time Candidate List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * American Jewish Committee, Democratic Party of Georgia, Red Clay Democrats, Stonewall Bar Association, Atlanta Black-Jewish Coalition, State Bar […]
ATLANTA, GA
#Race#The State Of Georgia#The Atlanta City Council#District Nine
TheAtlantaVoice

Rent Rises, Causing a Financial Burden For Residents

Housing costs are rising rapidly in metro Atlanta. According to a September 30 report conducted by ApartmentList, rent prices in Atlanta have risen 2.9% over the last month. Compared to the same time last year, prices are 18.8% higher.  Atlanta’s year-over-year rent growth is less than the state average of 22.7% but higher than the national average of 15.1%. October […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

‘Cannot wait for Washington:’ How voting rights activists are navigating new restrictions ahead of November elections

When activist Tammye Pettyjohn Jones knocks on voters’ doors in her rural corner of Georgia this month, she’ll have a new tool in hand: a portable printer. A sweeping voting law Georgia enacted this year now requires voters who do not have a driver’s license or state ID to provide a copy of another form of identification with their absentee […]
WASHINGTON STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Leaders and Organizations Come Together to Discuss Electrifying School Buses

Among other pressing topics within school systems, decreasing diesel fuel usage is now on the list. The American Lung Association (ALA) and Mothers & Others For Clean Air met to discuss health and education and how moving from diesel fuel to electric school buses will improve that for students.  The panelists of this meeting included Georgia State Representative Teri Anulewicz […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Election Central: Alex Wan, Candidate for Atlanta City Council District 6

What is your name? * Alex Wan What is your age? * 54 What is your occupation? * Nonprofit Executive What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * 8 (Atlanta City Council District 6 Representative, 2010-2018) List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * Atlanta Regional Commission Board; Piedmont Park Conservancy Board; Invest Atlanta Board; Live […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Labor Shortage Affecting Metro Atlanta Restaurants In a Big Way

  The restaurant was half-full with patrons at tables enjoying their meals and exchanging conversation when a sign was placed in the front window: Only Serving To Go Orders. The lack of available servers forced the restaurant’s manager to move to a faster and less friendly way to serve their customers.  Scenarios like what happened Saturday afternoon are taking place […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Official: Small plane crash at Atlanta area airport, 4 dead

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A small plane crashed just after takeoff Friday afternoon from a suburban airport in a northeast suburb of Atlanta, killing all four people aboard, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Cessna 210 crashed about 1:10 p.m. at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport and caught fire. All four people on board died, a county fire spokesman said. […]
CHAMBLEE, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Voice Editor Latimore Had Major Impact on Many Maroon Tiger Staffers

Marshall Latimore was a dedicated journalist and mentor who deeply cared about developing black student journalists into professionals. I know at least six students who had contributed to Morehouse College’s student news organization, The Maroon Tiger, before interning under his supervision. I only wish that I had met The Atlanta Voice editor-in-chief and chief content officer before he died in Atlanta on March 10 at only 36.    As the director of Morehouse’s Journalism in Sports, Culture and […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Slow Rollout of Emergency Rental Assistance Funds Sparks Rally at DCA

On October 1, a small group of activists held a rally outside of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) office in Druid Hills over the slow rollout of Emergency Rental Assistance funds.  Several of the attendees of the protest work with the Assist and Resist Campaign and the Party for Socialism and Liberation. Community activist Estevan Hernandez led the […]
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

South Fulton Honors Youngest Certified Farmer in Georgia

  Elected officials came together in South Fulton to honor the youngest certified farmer in the State of Georgia. Six-year-old Kendall Rae Johnson owns and operates her own garden with the help of her parents Quentin and Ursula Johnson. “When I first met Kendall… at the garden,” said City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Williams “the enthusiasm— I wish more […]
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta Financial Experts Honored by DeKalb County Commissioner

In celebration of National Life Insurance Awareness Month, Atlanta’s DeKalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson honored Dr. Nicole Garner Scott and Christopher Campbell of Northwestern Mutual for their significant, ongoing commitment to financial literacy and economic empowerment servicing diverse communities & commitment to closing the wealth & coverage gap. “ Financial literacy is the key to your economic, personal and community […]
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

