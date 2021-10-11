EXCLUSIVE: Felicia Moore speaks to The Atlanta Voice
Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore filed paperwork on Jan. 20th with the State of Georgia with a run for mayor in mind. Nearly nine months later, Moore is one of the front runners in this year’s mayoral race.
Moore has been a member of the Atlanta City Council for twenty years, serving as the leader of District Nine in the Collier Hills neighborhood.
In her interview with our Chief Brand Officer, Dawn Montgomery, Moore discusses her vision for Atlanta, how she seeks to repair the City-and-State relationship and more!
Comments / 1