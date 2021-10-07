CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Clothes To Thrift (2021)

By Delaney O'Toole
collegecandy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the environment being negatively impacted every day from fast fashion, thrifting and being able to recycle clothes has become more prominent than ever. Everyone is doing it now, friends, family, and everyone on social media. Everybody always seems to have the cutest clothes. However, why is it that every Goodwill seems to just have the same old t-shirts and raggedy shoes? With these easy tips on which sections to shop in, you’ll have the best vintage wardrobe on a budget.

collegecandy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
USC Gamecock

Columbia thrifting offers residents different clothing options

Many students and Columbia residents participate in and build the local thrifting community. In Columbia alone, there are a large number of thrift and second-hand stores that have become popular places for students to shop. Not only that, but many students have turned this pastime into financial gains through the...
COLUMBIA, SC
New York Post

The 50 best New Balance clothing to shop in 2021: Hoodies, sports bras

If we learned anything from the past two years, it’s that comfort is key. Even if you’re not training for your next 5K or lifting dumbbells for an at-home workout (perhaps with one of our favorite programs, obé Fitness), it’s never a bad idea to get comfy with a quality pair of sweats or a hoodie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Byrdie

The Best (and Most Stylish) Shoes For Commuting

The idea of commuting anywhere sounds borderline foreign these days, but for those who are slowly spending more time in the office or running out for in-person work meetings, professional attire (in contrast to WFH sweats) is once again a reality. And if you live in a city that requires commuting (by foot, subway, bus, or something in between) then you know the one wardrobe item that’s most important: Comfortable footwear.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Store#Fast Fashion#Winter Coats#Goodwill#Skirts Skirts#Button Down
New York Post

The best Stitch Fix clothes for under $100 to shop this fall

As leaves start to change color, texture and look — so does your wardrobe. With the arrival of any new season, it’s a solid idea to Marie Kondo your entire closet, snag a new bodysuit or two and give your skirts a total refresh. Luckily, the styling and shopping service...
APPAREL
SPY

Look Your Best in Wrinkle-Free Outfits Thanks to These Clothing Irons

While more unorthodox styles of clothing, such as ripped jeans and vintage t-shirts, have found their way into mainstream fashion, un-ironed have yet to make their way into the limelight. It seems wrinkled outfits are generally not a good look. With this in mind, keeping your shirts, shorts, pants and other garments free of wrinkles and creases should be a priority. By investing in one of the best clothing irons, you’ll always have a quick and easy way to get your clothes ready for display and ensure your appearance is on point. While you could choose to try and use your...
APPAREL
moneysavingmom.com

Huge Nature-Inspired Baby Clothing Sale! (Prices start at $6.99!)

If you’re looking for some unique baby clothing, don’t miss this great sale!. Zulily is running a big Baby Clothing Sale right now that specifically features nature-inspired and neutral-colored outfits. There are SO many cute options to choose from!. They sent us some clothing for Kierstyn and Baby D, and...
APPAREL
lionsdigest1.com

Finding the Best Thrift in State College: Part One

Undoubtedly, fashion is a big part of many people’s lives, especially students. To avoid fast fashion and reuse clothing in a more ethical, environmental-friendly way, many in State College thrift. But how do we know which thrift store to put our trust in? To answer this question, I went to a few of the thrift stores in State College to figure out which one was the best place to get your clothes for this upcoming fall.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Esquire

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Any and Every Fitness Routine

I have a love/hate relationship with working out, more so the latter. Whether it is hopping on a machine at my local gym, or coursing through the park nearby, it takes a lot of willpower for me to exert any kind of energy for a prolonged period of time. I have to almost trick myself into going out—and it all starts with putting on workout clothes.
WORKOUTS
Highsnobiety

Shop the Best Maharishi Clothing at HHV Here

Founded in 1994 by Hardy Blechman, Maharishi revolves around its founder’s fascination with vintage clothing, especially ex-military garments. Having literally written a book on camouflage, it makes sense that Blechman’s Maharishi presents one of the most authentic vintage military-inspired collections around and has done since it was founded. “The brand’s...
APPAREL
goodhousekeeping.com

15 Best Plus-Size Clothing Brands You Need to Know About

While the average American woman wears a size 18-20, most clothing brands cap out at a size 12 — that means the majority of women are excluded from shopping. There's long been demand for the fashion industry as a whole to steer away from systemic fatphobia and offer more size inclusivity, and while there are a few brands that are finally listening in the body positivity era, progress has been slow and clothing options available in plus-sizes are still sparse.
APPAREL
crfashionbook.com

Bella Hadid's Best Vintage and Thrifted Looks

After modeling on the runway and in print for nearly every top fashion house (Chanel, Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Balenciaga, just to name a few), becoming a close friend to industry players like Virgil Abloh and Olivier Roustieng, covering dozens of magazine covers worldwide, and collaborating on collections with high end brands like Chrome Hearts, it's safe to say that Bella Hadid is the fashion girl. Hadid has a penchant for vintage clothing, whether it's a Galliano-era Dior dress or a secondhand top from an Instagram shop, and her colorful and accessorized looks have turned the all-black "model off duty" uniform on its head. In celebration of her 24th birthday, CR chronicles the model's greatest vintage and thrifted looks, both on the red carpet and the streets of New York.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Zara Taps Cool-Girl Charlotte Gainsbourg for Denim Collection

“Effortless chic” defines the latest collection from Zara, which worked with English-French musician, actor and all-around cool girl Charlotte Gainsbourg to bring the concept to life. The 23-piece women’s capsule collection merges masculine and feminine influences, with denim—comprised of both conventional and recycled cotton—serving as a central theme. The fabric is featured in key pieces ranging from a slouchy oversized denim jacket to an extra-long, relaxed-fit black jean and a cropped flare jean in a dark blue wash. Denim shirting, as well as non-denim essentials like a triangle bra, long-sleeved sweater and ultra-lightweight T-shirt are mixed in to reflect the creative’s low-key,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ugg x Telfar Returns for a Second Cozy Drop, Launching This Week

Ugg and Telfar have reunited on a cozy collection that’s fit for street style enthusiasts everywhere. The genderless collaboration, which originally debuted last June, has returned for the fall ’21 season. Paying homage to Ugg’s Classic Short boots and signature sheepskin, the collection features a lineup of boots that revamp the brand’s signature textures with a Telfar twist. The brand’s short Classic Mini boots have been reimagined as the Ugg x Telfar Logo Minis, including Ugg’s staple Black and tan suede and coordinating fleece — plus Telfar’s signature “T” logo atop their shafts. The collaborators have also brought back the Classic Boots...
APPAREL
SPY

Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 13 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out. Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy-to-tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people. Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so . . . awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style...
APPAREL
momjunction.com

17 Best Overnight Cloth Diapers In 2021

All products recommended on MomJunction are independently selected by our editorial team. If you make a purchase through any of these links, we may receive a commission. Learn more about our product selection process here. IN THIS ARTICLE. Your baby deserves a good night’s sleep, as do you, and that’s...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Your Complete Guide to Cleaning Suede Shoes in 2021

Suede shoes, nubuck boots and best sneakers with suede inlays are extremely fashionable but also incredibly difficult to maintain. Suede looks impeccable on your feet, but it also easily picks up dirt, salt and grease stains. But don’t worry, there are numerous hacks and methods for keeping your suede shoes clean and stain-free so you can rock them without fear of ruining them. One of the first things you should do when you purchase a pair of suede shoes? Treat them with a waterproof and stain-resistant solution so they’re already geared up and ready to take on the world. The worst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
collegecandy.com

Fashion YouTubers You Need To Watch (2021)

YouTube is one of the biggest platforms on the internet. With thousands of videos being uploaded a day, it’s hard to keep up with what you want to watch. If you’re a fashionista like me, you always want to stay up to date on the latest fashion news and trends. Follow these five YouTubers for the best fashion advice.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy