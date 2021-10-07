Windows 11 Users with Ryzen Chips May Face Gaming Performance Issues
Days after Windows 11’s release, AMD has revealed that users of the new operating system that have a Ryzen chip installed into their PC may face gaming performance issues. This is a little shocking to learn as Microsoft has really promoted Windows 11 as a better operating system for gaming when it was revealed this past June. It seems that isn’t the case for AMD Ryzen users anyway, which apparently they aren’t totally alone as other AMD chips like AMD-W11-friendly chips are facing similar issues as well. AMD is aware of that problem as they’ve outlined the known issues on a support page, check below to learn about the impact of these problems.www.cgmagonline.com
