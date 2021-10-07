CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Windows 11 Users with Ryzen Chips May Face Gaming Performance Issues

By Dennis B Price
cgmagonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDays after Windows 11’s release, AMD has revealed that users of the new operating system that have a Ryzen chip installed into their PC may face gaming performance issues. This is a little shocking to learn as Microsoft has really promoted Windows 11 as a better operating system for gaming when it was revealed this past June. It seems that isn’t the case for AMD Ryzen users anyway, which apparently they aren’t totally alone as other AMD chips like AMD-W11-friendly chips are facing similar issues as well. AMD is aware of that problem as they’ve outlined the known issues on a support page, check below to learn about the impact of these problems.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

Let’s get down to business with these high-performance HP computers on sale today on the HP website. If you’re looking for a computer to help you get the job done, then you need to check out these deals. Right now, you can get the HP Pavilion Desktop PC for just $600, marked down $100 from its regular price of $700; or, get the HP Pavilion Laptop for just $600 and save $200 off the regularly marked price of $800. If these high performance computers are a little out of your price range, then check out the student laptop deals going on today for a more budget-friendly selection.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaming#Ryzen Chips#Uefi#Tdp
gizmochina.com

Lenovo YOGA 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition launched with Windows 11 and more

Lenovo unveiled a total of five laptops yesterday with Microsoft Windows 11. You can learn about four of these models from here and here. Whereas, in this article, we will be discussing the fifth notebook called Lenovo YOGA 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition. Lenovo YOGA 13s 2021 Ryzen Edition Specifications and...
YOGA
xda-developers

Qualcomm & Windows 11 have the perfect recipe to improve Wi-Fi gaming performance

In addition to the long list of exciting features added to Windows 11, Microsoft has announced that it’s bringing native support for Wi-Fi Dual Station to the Windows 11 ecosystem. And hot on the heels of this announcement, Qualcomm is now highlighting how the Wi-Fi Dual Station coupled with its Qualcomm FastConnect 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) can set new expectations for low-latency gaming.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
gamepressure.com

Windows 11's Security Could Significantly Reduce Gaming Performance

Windows 11 isn't exactly tailored for gamers, and gaming performance benchmarks show it. All is not lost, however, as we know the culprit. Tomorrow wil mark the release of the new version of Windows, to be precise, the version with the number 11, which was advertised, among other things, with the slogan: "If you're a gamer, Windows 11 is for you". However, according to the discovery of UL, the company responsible for the 3DMark benchmark, and a test conducted by PC Gamer, it may not be quite so. Here's the thing. Virtualization-Based Security (VBS), a feature unlocked in the new system, reduces performance in some games by nearly 30 percent.
COMPUTERS
SamMobile

Samsung 980 PRO enables next-gen gaming performance in Windows 11

The Windows 11 operating system from Microsoft debuted earlier today, and one of the new technologies it brings is DirectStorage. It’s a new set of storage APIs designed to boost performance, especially when running large and visually demanding video games. DirectStorage requires an NVMe SSD to work, and of course, Samsung is taking this opportunity to promote its powerful 980 PRO SSD.
VIDEO GAMES
mspoweruser.com

Report: Windows 11 security feature can cause nearly 30% poorer game performance

Due to utilizing modern processor features better, Windows 11 has generally offered better performance on the same hardware as Windows 11. It turns out however that a new Windows 11 security feature may reverse those gains for gamers. UL benchmarks, the creator of popular 3DMark, Computer Base and PC Gamer...
SOFTWARE
Trusted Reviews

Windows 11 doesn’t play nicely with AMD Ryzen processors

Windows 11 is finally here, but anyone rocking a PC or laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen processor would probably be best advised to hold off on pressing that update button. AMD has issued notification of a ‘Windows 11 Performance Variation in Certain Applications on Compatible AMD Processors’ over on its support pages.
COMPUTERS
gizmochina.com

Windows 11 security feature could impact gaming performance in pre-built PCs

While Microsoft‘s latest version of Windows operating system was touted to offer the best gaming performance out of any of its predecessors, one of its new security feature might actually have the Windows 11 PCs take a hit in gaming performance. The latest version of Windows aims to bring an...
SOFTWARE
winbuzzer.com

Windows 11 Compatible CPUs Suffer Performance Issues From VBS

With Windows 11 now rolling out, one of the conversations around the platform continues to be Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0). Specifically, that Microsoft is demanding machines have the component to be able to upgrade to Windows 11. Other requirements include a processor Microsoft lists as eligible, 4GB of RAM, and Secure Boot.
SOFTWARE
howtogeek.com

AMD Ryzen CPUs Are Slower on Windows 11, for Now

Windows 11 is officially here, and it seems to be a relatively smooth launch. However, it’s not without problems. A new one popped up for AMD Ryzen CPUs where Windows 11 could cut game performance by as much as 15%, which is certainly not going to make gamers happy. AMD...
COMPUTERS
Beta News

Microsoft security features are hampering game performance in Windows 11

With Windows 11 now available for more people to download and install, more and more problems are starting to emerge. We've already seen a short list of known issues, and users have already complained of high memory usage by File Explorer. Another issue that is causing some annoyance is an...
SOFTWARE
Tom's Hardware

Benchmarked: Do Windows 11’s Security Features Really Hobble Gaming Performance?

Microsoft is taking yet more backlash over its Windows 11 launch, as recent reports indicate that buyers of new pre-built systems could purportedly lose up to 28% of their gaming performance due to frame-rate-crushing security measures. That has gamers up in arms, so we did several rounds of testing in our labs with some of the best CPUs for gaming from Intel and AMD.
SOFTWARE
PC Gamer

Windows 11 Killer networking bug may slow connection speeds in some games

A launch day bug in Windows 11 may cause issues with devices featuring Intel's Killer networking. Cited as a compatibility issue, some devices with Killer networking may drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets "under certain conditions", which may mean a loss of speed or failure to load on some websites, during streaming, or while playing games.
SOFTWARE
bulletin-news.com

The First Bugs Of Windows 11 Are Here: AMD Ryzen Processors Struggle

Windows 11 is now available, but if you use an AMD Ryzen CPU, you may want to wait a while before installing because the new OS may cause performance reductions of up to 15% in some situations. Windows 11 on Ryzen has two major flaws, according to AMD and Microsoft....
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy