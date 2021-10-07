AJ Mendez and Tessa Blanchard talk bringing back 'WOW - Women of Wrestling'

During an interview for the Women of Wrestling YouTube channel, WOW Executive Producer AJ Lee talked about her new job:. “WOW is about the women. I think what’s beautiful about women’s wrestling is a, they are such special creatures, like we’re a rare breed. My favorite wrestling has always been women’s wrestling. I’ll skip over the guys match to watch the girls my whole life. So, to see over the years how the women have gone from being the most exciting part of the show to WOW where we are the show. We are the whole show. That is what inspired me, but also, I’ve gotten to be on TV, I got to make all of my dreams come true and I’m in a new phase of my life where I’m creating. I have a production company, I’m a writer and a producer, and so to be able to connect those two worlds — my love of wrestling and my love of film and TV and work behind the scenes as an executive producer, I could not pass it up.”

