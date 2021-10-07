CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AJ Mendez and Tessa Blanchard talk bringing back 'WOW - Women of Wrestling'

By News 3 Staff
cwlasvegas.com
 5 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Women of Wrestling are back, and you can catch them globally next year. Executive producer AJ Mendez and the born legend looking to reclaim her top spot as the undeniable diamond of pro wrestling, Tessa Blanchard, joined us to talk about the promotion.

