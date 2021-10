Preliminary results from a UK trial show that that patients receiving the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time had similar immunity levels and side-effect profiles. Results collected from 651 participants in the ‘Combining influenza and COVID-19 vaccination’ (ComFluCOV) study show that 77% (254 participants) of those who received both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time reported one or more side effects within seven days after vaccination. This compared with 75% (239 participants) of those who received only the COVID-19 vaccine at the first visit.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO