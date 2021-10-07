CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Al Wilson NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute Set For Saturday

By Vince Ferrara
991thesportsanimal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas – The University of Tennessee and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2021 College Football Hall of Fame electee Al Wilson with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments. The Salute will take place at halftime this Saturday, Oct. 9, during the Vols’ home football game against South Carolina. Coverage of the game will start at noon ET on ESPN2.

www.991thesportsanimal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Plain Talk

Al Wilson to be honored Saturday at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE—Storylines will be aplenty as Tennessee welcome South Carolina to Neyland Stadium for its SEC home opener at noon ET Saturday. Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel said in his Thursday media availability that his team’s confidence continues to grow following a 62-24 victory at Missouri last weekend. “Guys have been...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel talks up Vol legend Al Wilson ahead of Saturday's honor

Tennessee Football coverage presented by — Tennessee football legend Al Wilson will join head coach Josh Heupel Saturday for the Vol Walk before the Volunteers game against South Carolina. Wilson was an All-American at Tennessee in 1998 before being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 1999, where he played there...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
247Sports

For Vols, Al Wilson is 'the walking GOAT' ... 'a VFL legend'

For Velus Jones Jr., it’s never been about anything Al Wilson has said. Instead, it’s all about the legendary former Tennessee football’s presence. All he has to do is walk around the room. “He’s a Hall of Famer,” Jones said Saturday afternoon. “He’s a walking GOAT.”. The GOAT, or the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Neyland
Person
Al Wilson
Person
Phillip Fulmer
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso eyes 2 potential upsets on Alabama's schedule

Lee Corso is a staple on ESPN’s pregame show College GameDay, and since the beginning of the 2021 season, he’s been proclaiming that Alabama won’t win the national title. Furthermore, since the narrow 31-29 win over Florida, Corso has only ratcheted up that discussion. On Saturday, Corso sent a message...
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban confirms return of suspended Alabama defender

Alabama sophomore linebacker Quandarrius Robinson didn’t play against Miami or Mercer, but ended up dressing out for the first time this season on Saturday for the Crimson Tide’s game against Florida. On Monday, Nick Saban announced that the Birmingham, Ala. product had returned after sitting out 2 games due to...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irving#Fidelity Investments#Espn2#Vol Nation#Allvols Com#The Hall Of Fame#Hall Of Famers#Nff President Ceo
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
US 103.3

Vikings Coach & QB Have Violent Exchange After Win

Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer had a perplexing moment with his quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday afternoon. Vikings' kicker Greg Joseph smashed a 54-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to give Minnesota a 19-17 victory over the Lions. As the kick went through the uprights, quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared to give coach Zimmer a love punch and a push, Zimmer pushed Cousins back, and then it appeared he had to be restrained by another coach. They separated at that point and the full-on celebration began. Here's that exchange by the Cousins and Zimmer.
NFL
FanSided

Arch Manning has some great news for Texas football fans

Steve Sarkisian will watch Arch Manning in-person two days before the 2023 five-star quarterback makes his visit to Texas on Saturday. This week is an important one for Texas and its pursuit of Arch Manning. Per Chad Simmons of On3, Texas football head coach will watch Manning in-person on Thursday...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy