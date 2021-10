Bristol Community College is proud to announce the new BayCoast Bank Scholars program. This innovative scholarship and apprenticeship program was developed in collaboration with BayCoast Bank and intended to assist students from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds to earn their Associate Degree in business at Bristol and bachelor’s degree in business management, at the University of Massachusetts, while working at BayCoast Bank and gaining valuable professional experience. In addition to providing students with a jump start on their careers, while earning college credits in a supportive college environment, the privately funded initiative is also supporting BayCoast Bank’s commitment to a diversified banking workforce throughout their institution, as well as both organizations’ shared commitment to fostering a college-going culture in the region.

