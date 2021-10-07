Barley, Bean And Turmeric Soup

There is something magical about a patty melt. Buttery, golden bread. Ooey, gooey cheese. Unctuous, jammy caramelized onions. And a thin, succulent, smash-burger-style beef patty. Each bite is crunchy, melty, and juicy all at once. (Is your mouth watering? Mine is.) This recipe combines the beauty of a patty melt with the deliciousness of a lamb kofte wrap. Ground lamb is combined with toasted, ground fennel seeds, fresh herbs, and serrano chile, then formed into patties and griddled until the Maillard reaction kicks in. If you wanted to go the extra mile and grill the patties on an actual grill, that would really take these babies over the top. Instead of caramelized onions, these sandwiches are layered with quick-pickled cauliflower flavored with turmeric, lending an earthy, almost-citrusy flavor. The acidity of the pickles works wonders, cutting through the gaminess of the lamb and providing a foil for the rich cheese.
