Combination of Total Psoas Index and Albumin-Globulin Score for the Prognosis Prediction of Bladder Cancer Patients After Radical Cystectomy: A Population-Based Study

Front Oncol. 2021 Sep 20;11:724536. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.724536. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Sarcopenia as the loss of skeletal muscle mass is related with poor postoperative survival. This work purposed to evaluate the prognostic prediction of the total psoas index (TPI), albumin-globulin score (AGS), and the combination of TPI and AGS (CTA) in bladder cancer (BCa) patients after radical cystectomy.

Cancer patients on chemotherapy likely not fully protected by COVID-19 vaccine, study finds

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an especially stressful time for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, which attacks not only the cancer, but also the immune cells needed to defend the body from infections. New research at the University of Arizona Health Sciences found that patients undergoing active chemotherapy had a lower immune response to two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, but a third dose increased response.
Soluble PD-L1 is a predictive and prognostic biomarker in advanced cancer patients who receive immune checkpoint blockade treatment

Circulating soluble programmed death-1 ligand (sPD-L1) is measurable in the serum of cancer patients. This study aimed to investigate the significance of sPD-L1 in cancer patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Blood samples were obtained before and after immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy (January 2015 to January 2019). The study cohort consisted of 128 patients who were diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (n = 50), melanoma (n = 31), small cell lung cancer (n = 14), urothelial carcinoma (n = 13), and other cancers (n = 20). Patients with a high level (> 11.0 pg/μL) of sPD-L1 were more likely to exhibit progressive disease compared with those with a low level (41.8% versus 20.7%, p = 0.013). High sPD-L1 was also associated with worse prognosis; the median PFS was 2.9 (95% confidence interval [CI] 2.1–3.7) months versus 6.3 (95% CI 3.0–9.6) months (p = 0.023), and the median OS was 7.4 (95% CI 6.3–8.5) months versus 13.3 (95% CI 9.2–17.4) months (p = 0.005). In the multivariate analyses, high sPD-L1 was an independent prognostic factor for both decreased PFS (HR 1.928, p = 0.038) and OS (HR 1.788, p = 0.004). sPD-L1 levels did not correlate with tissue PD-L1 expression. However, sPD-L1 levels were positively correlated with neutrophil to lymphocyte ratios and negatively correlated with both the proportion and the total number of lymphocytes. We found that high pretreatment sPD-L1 levels were associated with progressive disease and were an independent prognostic factor predicting lower PFS and OS in these patients.
Cancer Patients Join Oncologist Who Releases Results of COVID-19 Vaccine/Cancer Study

On the heels of his study, Dr. James Berenson — an oncologist specializing in multiple myeloma —announced his latest findings and with his cancer patients, shared their challenging experiences during this pandemic. The patients addressed the many safety concerns and strict measures that still must be taken as COVID-19 cases...
#Bladder Cancer#Globulin#Albumin#Cystectomy#Prognosis#Oncol#Tpi#Ags#Cta#Agr#Cox#Auc#Os#Dfs Nomograms
A Randomized Feasibility Trial Comparing Surveillance Regimens for Patients with Low and Low-Intermediate Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Bladder Cancer. 2021;7(3):285-295. doi: 10.3233/blc-201535. BACKGROUND: Surveillance regimens for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) are disparate and controlled trials could inform guidelines. The feasibility of randomizing patients to variable frequency surveillance is unknown. OBJECTIVES: To determine patient willingness to randomization to high frequency (HF) versus low frequency (LF) surveillance regimen...
Radical Cystectomy vs. Radiotherapy in Urothelial Bladder Cancer in Elderly and Very Elderly Patients

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Sep 1:S1558-7673(21)00160-9. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.08.003. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Controversy regarding cancer-specific mortality (CSM) of elderly and very elderly patients with muscle-invasive, non-metastatic, urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder (UCUB) undergoing radical cystectomy (RC) vs radiotherapy (RT) still exists. MATERIALS AND METHODS: In the 2004-2016 Surveillance,...
Detection of Circulating Serum Protein Biomarkers of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer after Protein Corona-Silver Nanoparticles Analysis by SWATH-MS

Nanomaterials (Basel). 2021 Sep 13;11(9):2384. doi: 10.3390/nano11092384. Because cystoscopy is expensive and invasive, a new method of detecting non-invasive muscular bladder cancer (NMIBC) is needed. This study aims to identify potential serum protein markers for NMIBC to improve diagnosis and to find treatment approaches that avoid disease progression to a life-threatening phenotype (muscle-invasive bladder cancer, MIBC). Here, silver nanoparticles (AgNPs, 9.73 ± 1.70 nm) as a scavenging device together with sequential window acquisition of all theoretical mass spectra (SWATH-MS) were used to quantitatively analyze the blood serum protein alterations in two NMIBC subtypes, T1 and Ta, and they were compared to normal samples (HC). NMIBC’s analysis of serum samples identified three major groups of proteins, the relative content of which is different from the HC content: proteins implicated in the complement and coagulation cascade pathways and apolipoproteins. In conclusion, many biomarker proteins were identified that merit further examination to validate their useful significance and utility within the clinical management of NMIBC patients.
Real-World Utilization of Oral Anticancer Agents and Related Costs in Older Adults with Metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma in the United States

Kidney Cancer. 2021 Aug 28;5(3):115-127. doi: 10.3233/KCA-210119. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Substantial racial and socioeconomic disparities in metastatic RCC (mRCC) have persisted following the introduction of targeted oral anticancer agents (OAAs). The relationship between patient characteristics and OAA access and costs that may underlie persistent disparities in mRCC outcomes have not been examined in a nationally representative patient population.
Association between Fusobacterium nucleatum and patient prognosis in metastatic colon cancer

Recent evidence suggests that Fusobacterium nucleatum (Fn) is associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer. We aimed to delineate the clinical implications of Fn in metastatic colon cancer. We performed quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using DNA samples from synchronous metastatic colon cancer patients with either formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archival primary site tumor samples or fresh colon tissues. Progression-free survival (PFS)1 and PFS2 were defined as PFS of first- and second-line palliative settings. qPCR for Fn was successfully performed using 112 samples (FFPE, n"‰="‰61; fresh tissue, n"‰="‰51). Forty-one and 68 patients had right-sided and left-sided colon cancer, respectively. Patients with Fn enriched right-sided colon cancers had shorter PFS1 (9.7 vs. 11.2Â months) than the other subgroups (HR 3.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05"“11.99; P"‰="‰0.04). Fn positive right-sided colon was also associated with shorter PFS2 (3.7 vs. 6.7Â months; HR 2.34, 95% CI 0.69"“7.91; P"‰="‰0.04). In the univariate analysis, PFS1 was affected by differentiation and Fn positive right-sided colon cancer. The multivariate analysis showed that differentiation (HR 2.68, 95% CI 1.40"“5.14, P"‰="‰0.01) and Fn positive right-sided colon (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18"“0.88, P"‰="‰0.02) were associated with PFS1. Fn enrichment in right sided colon was not associated with overall survival (OS). Fn enrichment has significantly worse prognosis in terms of PFS1 and PFS2 in patients with right-sided metastatic colon cancers.
Diagnostic Value of Urinary MicroRNAs for Bladder Cancer in Asia

J Coll Physicians Surg Pak. 2021 Oct;31(10):1207-1213. doi: 10.29271/jcpsp.2021.10.1207. This study aimed to explore the diagnostic performance of urinary microRNAs (miRNAs) in bladder cancer (BC) in the Asian population. PubMed, Embase, Web of Science and Cochrane Library were searched for relevant literature on the diagnostic performance of miRNAs for BC in the Asian population. Subsequently, quality assessment on diagnostic accuracy studies-2 (QUADAS-2) was used for evaluating the quality of the included literature, and Stata version 15.0 for statistical analysis. Eleven published studies, including 1,220 BC patients, met the inclusion and exclusion criteria and, therefore, were investigated in this meta-analysis. The pooled sensitivity, specificity, positive likelihood ratio, and negative likelihood ratio of urinary miRNAs in the diagnosis of BC were 0.80 (95%CI: 0.74-0.85), 0.76 (95%CI: 0.69-0.81), 3.28 (95%CI: 2.63-4.10), 0.26(95%CI: 0.21-0.33), respectively. Additionally, the area under the curve (AUC) was 0.85 in the summary receiver operating characteristic (SROC) curve, and the diagnostic odds ratio (DOR) was 12.39 (95%CI: 9.00-17.07). In conclusion, urinary miRNAs show good performance in diagnosing BC in Asia, and, therefore, can serve as effective biomarkers for early clinical screening and auxiliary diagnosis of BC. Key Words: MicroRNAs, Bladder cancer, Diagnostic value, Meta-analysis.
Identification of Signature Genes Associated With Invasiveness and the Construction of a Prognostic Model That Predicts the Overall Survival of Bladder Cancer

Front Genet. 2021 Sep 13;12:694777. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.694777. eCollection 2021. Background: Bladder cancer has become the tenth most diagnosed cancer worldwide. The prognosis has been shown to differ between non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). We aimed to identify signature genes that are associated with the invasiveness and survival of bladder cancer and to identify potential treatments. Methods: We downloaded gene expression profiles of bladder cancer from the Gene Expression Omnibus database to identify differentially expressed genes and perform weighted gene co-expression network analysis. Functional enrichment was analyzed by GO and KEGG analyses. Hub genes were identified from the significant module. Another dataset was also acquired to verify the expression of hub genes. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses were applied to the dataset downloaded from The Cancer Genome Atlas database. Risk scores were calculated and the effect was evaluated by Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. A nomogram was constructed and validated using training and testing samples, respectively. Analysis of the tumor immune microenvironment was conducted with the CIBERSORT algorithm. Results: In total, 1,245 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified. A distinct module was identified that was significantly correlated to invasiveness. The genes within this module were found to be significantly associated with extracellular exosomes, GTPase activity, metabolic pathways, etc. Three hub genes (VSIG2, PPFIBP2, and DENND2D) were identified as biomarkers of invasiveness; two of these (PPFIBP2 and DENND2D) were closely associated with prognosis. The risk score was regarded as an independent prognostic factor. The nomogram was associated with acceptable accuracy for predicting 1- and 5-year overall survival. The infiltrating levels of resting NK cells, activated natural killer (NK) cells, CD8+ T cells, activated memory CD4+ T cells, and T follicular helper cells, were significantly higher in the group with lower risk scores. The group with higher risk scores showed predominant infiltration by regulatory T cells (Tregs). Conclusion: We successfully identified three signature genes related to invasiveness and constructed a nomogram of bladder cancer with acceptable performance. Differences suggested by risk scores between groups of patients showing diverse patterns of immune cell infiltration may be beneficial for selecting therapeutic approaches and predicting prognosis.
Carbon ion radiotherapy for bladder cancer: A case report

World J Clin Cases. 2021 Sep 16;9(26):7833-7839. doi: 10.12998/wjcc.v9.i26.7833. BACKGROUND: Radical cystectomy is considered the first choice for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. However, for some patients who have lost the indications for surgery, external beam radiotherapy is a non-invasive and effective treatment. CASE SUMMARY: A 76-year-old patient with...
Risk Score May Accurately Predict In-Hospital Mortality of HIV-Positive Patients

The HIV In-hospital Mortality Prediction (HIV-IMP) risk score showed good discrimination and calibration and may be useful in guiding clinical decision-making. Investigators in South Africa developed and validated a risk score to predict in-hospital mortality of patients with HIV requiring hospitalization. The study, published in HIV Medicine, analyzed data from...
DOvEEgene Aims To Detect Ovarian And Endometrial Cancers At An Early Stage To Improve Prognosis

MONTREAL, QC / October 06, 2021 / DOvEEgene - In Canada, it is estimated that endometrial and ovarian cancers affect approximately 10,000 Canadian women per year. The majority of affected women are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when the disease has spread and is often incurable. This happens because early-stage ovarian cancer is usually asymptomatic and symptoms of late-stage disease are nonspecific.
Sotorasib Combined With Panitumumab Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Safety In Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated Colorectal Cancer

The majority of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were grade 1-2 in severity, and no patients experienced dose-limiting toxicities during the 28 days following initial treatment. The combination of sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen) plus panitumumab (Vectibix, Amgen) showed promising efficacy and safety in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC). These...
Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
