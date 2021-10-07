Combination of Total Psoas Index and Albumin-Globulin Score for the Prognosis Prediction of Bladder Cancer Patients After Radical Cystectomy: A Population-Based Study

Front Genet. 2021 Sep 13;12:694777. doi: 10.3389/fgene.2021.694777. eCollection 2021. Background: Bladder cancer has become the tenth most diagnosed cancer worldwide. The prognosis has been shown to differ between non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) and muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). We aimed to identify signature genes that are associated with the invasiveness and survival of bladder cancer and to identify potential treatments. Methods: We downloaded gene expression profiles of bladder cancer from the Gene Expression Omnibus database to identify differentially expressed genes and perform weighted gene co-expression network analysis. Functional enrichment was analyzed by GO and KEGG analyses. Hub genes were identified from the significant module. Another dataset was also acquired to verify the expression of hub genes. Univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses were applied to the dataset downloaded from The Cancer Genome Atlas database. Risk scores were calculated and the effect was evaluated by Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. A nomogram was constructed and validated using training and testing samples, respectively. Analysis of the tumor immune microenvironment was conducted with the CIBERSORT algorithm. Results: In total, 1,245 differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were identified. A distinct module was identified that was significantly correlated to invasiveness. The genes within this module were found to be significantly associated with extracellular exosomes, GTPase activity, metabolic pathways, etc. Three hub genes (VSIG2, PPFIBP2, and DENND2D) were identified as biomarkers of invasiveness; two of these (PPFIBP2 and DENND2D) were closely associated with prognosis. The risk score was regarded as an independent prognostic factor. The nomogram was associated with acceptable accuracy for predicting 1- and 5-year overall survival. The infiltrating levels of resting NK cells, activated natural killer (NK) cells, CD8+ T cells, activated memory CD4+ T cells, and T follicular helper cells, were significantly higher in the group with lower risk scores. The group with higher risk scores showed predominant infiltration by regulatory T cells (Tregs). Conclusion: We successfully identified three signature genes related to invasiveness and constructed a nomogram of bladder cancer with acceptable performance. Differences suggested by risk scores between groups of patients showing diverse patterns of immune cell infiltration may be beneficial for selecting therapeutic approaches and predicting prognosis.

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO