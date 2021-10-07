Combination of Total Psoas Index and Albumin-Globulin Score for the Prognosis Prediction of Bladder Cancer Patients After Radical Cystectomy: A Population-Based Study

J Coll Physicians Surg Pak. 2021 Oct;31(10):1207-1213. doi: 10.29271/jcpsp.2021.10.1207. This study aimed to explore the diagnostic performance of urinary microRNAs (miRNAs) in bladder cancer (BC) in the Asian population. PubMed, Embase, Web of Science and Cochrane Library were searched for relevant literature on the diagnostic performance of miRNAs for BC in the Asian population. Subsequently, quality assessment on diagnostic accuracy studies-2 (QUADAS-2) was used for evaluating the quality of the included literature, and Stata version 15.0 for statistical analysis. Eleven published studies, including 1,220 BC patients, met the inclusion and exclusion criteria and, therefore, were investigated in this meta-analysis. The pooled sensitivity, specificity, positive likelihood ratio, and negative likelihood ratio of urinary miRNAs in the diagnosis of BC were 0.80 (95%CI: 0.74-0.85), 0.76 (95%CI: 0.69-0.81), 3.28 (95%CI: 2.63-4.10), 0.26(95%CI: 0.21-0.33), respectively. Additionally, the area under the curve (AUC) was 0.85 in the summary receiver operating characteristic (SROC) curve, and the diagnostic odds ratio (DOR) was 12.39 (95%CI: 9.00-17.07). In conclusion, urinary miRNAs show good performance in diagnosing BC in Asia, and, therefore, can serve as effective biomarkers for early clinical screening and auxiliary diagnosis of BC. Key Words: MicroRNAs, Bladder cancer, Diagnostic value, Meta-analysis.
