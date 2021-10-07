Metastatic Urothelial Cancer: a rapidly changing treatment landscape

Lori Wirth, MD: Case No. 2 is a 60-year-old man who presents with a solitary nodule in the neck, occasional shortness of breath, and some fatigue. He has a past medical history notable for BPH [benign prostatic hyperplasia], hypercholesterolemia, has no family history of thyroid cancer, no family history of pheochromocytoma or hyperparathyroidism. On physical examination, and he has a palpable, hard, fixed, solitary mass in the central neck. TSH [thyrotropin] is normal, other laboratory tests are normal, and the ultrasound of the neck showed a 2.4-cm mass arising of the isthmus of the thyroid. There were several suspicious cervical nodes, ranging in size from 0.3 to 2.2 cm. An ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration was done, showing medullary thyroid cancer [MTC]. Calcitonin and CEA [carcinoembryonic antigen] levels were checked; the calcitonin was 870 [pg/mL] and CEA was 229 [ng/mL]. Andrew, the patients refer to you as the endocrinologist; is there any additional work-up that the patient needs before going off the OR [operating room]?

