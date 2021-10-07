CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Metastatic Urothelial Cancer: a rapidly changing treatment landscape

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Ther Adv Med Oncol. 2021 Sep 30;13:17588359211047352. doi: 10.1177/17588359211047352. eCollection 2021. Despite significant progress, metastatic urothelial cancer remains an incurable condition with a limited life expectancy. Platinum-based chemotherapy is still the mainstay of treatment for metastatic disease, but immunotherapy, antibody drug conjugates, and targeted agents have shown encouraging results in several recent practice changing trials. In this review, we discuss the standard of care, recent therapeutic advances, ongoing clinical trials, and future perspectives in metastatic urothelial carcinoma.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Bowel cancer patients fear cost of break in treatment

Bowel cancer patients are scared to take a break from their treatment because they might end up having to pay for it, campaigners say. Patients are only eligible for two specialist drugs on the NHS if they do not have a break of six weeks or more. Steven Marsland, 36,...
CANCER
dallassun.com

Treatment for a rare secondary cancer in children

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Pediatric radiation-induced high-grade gliomas (RIGs) is a specific type of brain tumour caused by cranial radiation therapy for other cancers, most often brain cancers. Researchers are looking for ways to prevent RIGs from forming, as well as methods to treat them once they arise. The...
CANCER
NBC4 Columbus

New Treatment for Lung Cancer

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including approximately 236,000 new cases in the U.S.4,5. Roughly 50% of patients with the most common type of NSCLC, have at least one recognized driver mutation that is causing the...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Expands Label for Cetuximab Plus Encorafenib for BRAF V600E+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Following Prior Therapy

The FDA has expanded the label for cetuximab/encorafenib for the treatment of patients with previously treated BRAF V600E–positive metastatic colorectal cancer. The label for cetuximab (Erbitux) and encorafenib (Braftovi) has expanded for adult patients with previously treated metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) with a BRAF V600E mutation detected through an FDA-approved test, according to a press release from drug developer Eli Lilly.1.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Metastatic Disease#Chemotherapy#Doi#Pmc
pharmacytimes.com

The Changing Landscape of Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Treatment

Patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia are generally divided by those exposed to Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors (BTKi), patients relapsing after venetoclax, and patients relapsing after BTKi and B-cell lymphoma-2 inhibitors. The landscape of relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) has changed significantly over the past...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Skin Toxicity in Cancer Treatment: A Critical Part of Cancer Supportive Care

In contrast to the innovations in cancer treatments that help drive improved survival, there are far fewer innovations targeting toxicities and providing supportive care. Cancer death rates in the United States have been steadily declining despite a concurrent steady rise in cancer diagnoses.1 This is partly driven by innovations in cancer treatment that are providing many patients with prolonged survival. These innovations, however, have introduced new challenges for physicians in managing the toxicities of chronic cancer treatment. One significant toxicity associated with both chemotherapy and the newer targeted therapies is painful and debilitating skin rash.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Tisotumab Vedotin Combos Are Tolerable, Feasible in Recurrent Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Investigators determined the feasibility, safety, and tolerability of new combinations of tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak; TV) and bevacizumab (Avastin) or pembrolizumab (Keytruda) or carboplatin in a 2-part multicohort, phase 1b/2 trial (ENGOT-cx8/GOG-3024/innovaTV 205; NCT03786081). TV is an investigational antibody- drug conjugate directed at tissue factor, which is highly expressed in many solid tumors, particularly cervical cancer. The 3 combination agents have nonoverlapping mechanisms of action and are known to be active in cervical cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Brexucabtagene Autoleucel Approval Has ‘Major Impact’ on MCL Treatment Landscape

Luhua Wang, MD, discussed the impact that the approval of the CAR T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel has had on mantle cell lymphoma. Luhua (Michael) Wang, MD, a professor in the Department of Lymphoma and Myeloma at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer, discussed the impact that the approval of the CAR T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus) has had on mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Genetic Engineering News

Cancer’s Cartographer Redraws Tumor Treatment

Like many other members of the scientific community, Nevan Krogan, PhD, pivoted his University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, (UCSF) lab to work on COVID-19 last year. The result was a splashy Nature paper describing how SARS-CoV-2 hijacks and rewires the host during the course of an infection. The findings relied heavily on doing what the lab does best—building protein-protein interaction (PPI) maps.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cisplatin Plus Gemcitabine Demonstrates Superiority Over Cisplatin/Gemcitabine Plus Berzosertib in Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma did not derive further benefit from the addition of berzosertib to cisplatin and gemcitabine. Treatment with cisplatin and gemcitabine appears to be more efficacious than berzosertib, cisplatin, and gemcitabine in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02567409) published in JAMA Oncology.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Urothelial Bladder Cancer?

The urinary tract is made up of multiple organs that help the body filter waste products from the blood. The kidneys filter the blood and develop urine, which then moves through tubes called ureters into the bladder. The bladder is a pouch that holds the urine until it is ready...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer: Regorafenib

Kanwal Raghav, MBBS, MD: I agree with the use of regorafenib in this setting because the data so far have demonstrated an overall survival benefit. If you think about these patients who have received almost 2 years of chemotherapy, they invariably develop adverse effects that are specific to chemotherapy, especially bone marrow toxicity, such as low platelets, anemia, and sometimes even leucopenia. This bone marrow toxicity is a tough issue to continue further chemotherapy in which case a nonchemotherapy option or a more anti-VEGF option, such as regorafenib, becomes an obvious choice because you won’t be able to challenge patients with a chemotherapy option for a long period of time in these cases.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Association of prior local therapy and outcomes with PD(L)1 inhibitor in advanced urothelial cancer

BJU Int. 2021 Oct 1. doi: 10.1111/bju.15603. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To compare clinical outcomes with anti-PD(L)1 immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma (aUC) who have vs have not undergone radical surgery (RS) or radiation (RT) prior to developing metastatic disease. PATIENTS AND METHODS: We...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Case 2: RET+ Metastatic Medullary Thyroid Cancer

Lori Wirth, MD: Case No. 2 is a 60-year-old man who presents with a solitary nodule in the neck, occasional shortness of breath, and some fatigue. He has a past medical history notable for BPH [benign prostatic hyperplasia], hypercholesterolemia, has no family history of thyroid cancer, no family history of pheochromocytoma or hyperparathyroidism. On physical examination, and he has a palpable, hard, fixed, solitary mass in the central neck. TSH [thyrotropin] is normal, other laboratory tests are normal, and the ultrasound of the neck showed a 2.4-cm mass arising of the isthmus of the thyroid. There were several suspicious cervical nodes, ranging in size from 0.3 to 2.2 cm. An ultrasound-guided fine needle aspiration was done, showing medullary thyroid cancer [MTC]. Calcitonin and CEA [carcinoembryonic antigen] levels were checked; the calcitonin was 870 [pg/mL] and CEA was 229 [ng/mL]. Andrew, the patients refer to you as the endocrinologist; is there any additional work-up that the patient needs before going off the OR [operating room]?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Cemiplimab Receives Priority Review From the FDA In Recurrent of Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer treated with cemiplimab experienced an improved overall survival, progression-free survival, and overall response rate, leading to priority review from the FDA. Cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo) was granted priority review by the FDA for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer who have experienced disease progression...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Changes in older adults’ life space during lung cancer treatment

New research published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that older adults with non-small cell lung cancer often have low life-space mobility prior to starting lung cancer treatment. Life-space mobility is the ability to move within one’s environment from the home to the greater community. Life-Space Assessment...
CANCER
KATU.com

Groundbreaking Treatment for Neuroendocrine Cancer

We often associate cancer with a part of the body: breast cancer, lung cancer, or skin cancer. But some cancers can grow anywhere. Neuroendocrine tumors start in endocrine cells that mutate and multiply, developing into cancers most commonly found in the small and large intestine, pancreas, appendix and lung. Providence Cancer Institute Oncologist Hagen Kennecke, MD, joined us to share more about these rare type of cancer and a groundbreaking treatment to fight it.
CANCER
SFGate

Childhood Cancer Patients Battle Effects of Treatment

(BPT) - Why is the bell-ringing ritual to mark the end of cancer treatment so common in hospitals across the U.S.? For patients, this symbolic milestone represents putting cancer and its treatment behind and getting back to a life that no longer revolves around their disease. For childhood cancer patients,...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy