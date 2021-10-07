Metastatic Urothelial Cancer: a rapidly changing treatment landscape
Ther Adv Med Oncol. 2021 Sep 30;13:17588359211047352. doi: 10.1177/17588359211047352. eCollection 2021. Despite significant progress, metastatic urothelial cancer remains an incurable condition with a limited life expectancy. Platinum-based chemotherapy is still the mainstay of treatment for metastatic disease, but immunotherapy, antibody drug conjugates, and targeted agents have shown encouraging results in several recent practice changing trials. In this review, we discuss the standard of care, recent therapeutic advances, ongoing clinical trials, and future perspectives in metastatic urothelial carcinoma.www.docwirenews.com
