Lnc00892 competes with c-Jun to block NCL transcription, reducing the stability of RhoA/RhoC mRNA and impairing bladder cancer invasion
Oncogene. 2021 Oct 6. doi: 10.1038/s41388-021-02033-8. Online ahead of print. Metastasis of bladder cancer is a complex process and has been associated with poor clinical outcomes. However, the mechanisms of bladder cancer metastasis remain largely unknown. The present study found that the long noncoding RNA lnc00892 was significantly downregulated in bladder cancer tissues, with low lnc00892 expression associated with poor prognosis of bladder cancer patients. Lnc00892 significantly inhibited the migration, invasion, and metastasis of bladder cancer cells in vitro and in vivo. In-depth analysis showed that RhoA/C acted downstream of lnc00892 to inhibit bladder cancer metastasis. Mechanistically, lnc00892 reduces nucleolin gene transcription by competitively binding the promoter of nucleolin with c-Jun, thereby inhibiting nucleolin-mediated stabilization of RhoA/RhoC mRNA. Taken together, these findings provide novel insights into understanding the mechanisms of bladder cancer metastasis and suggest that lnc00892 can serve as a potential therapeutic target in patients with invasive bladder cancer.www.docwirenews.com
