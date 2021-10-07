CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are some factors that can affect property appraisal?

Cover picture for the articleTodd Reed is available to answer your questions regarding Residential Real Estate Appraisal. The value at which your property appraises is crucial. If it’s lower than what you agree to pay, you could lose financing. Things like location, local market, size, structural strength, curb appeal, age, style, conditions of major appliances and systems like HVAC – even the number of bathrooms – can affect appraisals. If the appraisal is in line with the price, you’ll be more likely to secure financing. If a property appraises below what you paid, you are within your rights to negotiate a lower price with the seller or turn down the purchase. A qualified residential appraisal services provider will be able to tell you exactly which of these affect you, allowing you to make the best investment decision.

