What level of performance is expected from solar panels over long periods of time?
A 2020 report by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a Federal Governmentowned agency, finds that solar panels operating outdoors for 25 years at its Colorado test facility are still performing at about 88% of original efficiency and have degraded only .5% per year. With today's advanced solar panel technology, top manufacturer's warranty panels for 25 to 30 years, with lab tests indicating 40 plus years of comparable performance.
