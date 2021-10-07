CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What level of performance is expected from solar panels over long periods of time?

Cover picture for the articleWill Cox is available to answer your questions regarding commercial and industrial solar investments. A 2020 report by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), a Federal Governmentowned agency, finds that solar panels operating outdoors for 25 years at its Colorado test facility are still performing at about 88% of original efficiency and have degraded only .5% per year. With today’s advanced solar panel technology, top manufacturer’s warranty panels for 25 to 30 years, with lab tests indicating 40 plus years of comparable performance..

