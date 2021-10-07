Wesley Shelter names new director

A familiar name to area small business owners, Kimberly Tiefenthaler, has been named the new Executive Director of the Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Area Development Corporation (CADC). Tiefenthaler has served as the North Central Iowa Regional Director for America’s Small Business Development Center in Fort Dodge and is co-owner of Performance Tire and Service in Carroll. CADC President, Jim Auen, says she brings a skill set that meets the times in Carroll County and really knows and understands this community. “She knows our large employers. She knows the county, the cities in it, and for that matter, the surrounding counties with whom we partner,” Auen says. “She brings experience from the Small Business Development Center side, which helps with businesses that are upstarts or businesses that need some consultation. She is going to be a great resource for existing businesses and some of the new ones that come to town. Bottom line,” Auen adds, “she has experience in business herself too.” Tiefenthaler was selected by the hiring committee from a multi-state application pool and will be officially starting in her new role on Dec. 6. “It’s exciting to step into a position like this in my hometown and Carroll County,” Tiefenthaler says. She and her husband, Kim, have three grown children and five grandchildren. She is taking over the position held by Shannon Landauer for the past seven years. Landauer resigned earlier this year and is now serving as President and CEO of the Spencer-based Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corporation.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO