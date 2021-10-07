I got a traffic citation it it doesn’t appear on their system, what should I do ?
If ticket written within last few days, it may not yet be put into the system. If it was more than a week or so ago, you might just be lucky that it never got turned in. It is not my recommendation that you “pay” your ticket if it does eventually show up in the system, even if you are guilty. Paying ticket without more results in a permanent conviction on your driving record. Even when guilty, we as ticket attorneys can keep it from being reported.avvo.com
