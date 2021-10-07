NEW N8 Tactical Xecutive IWB Holster: Innovative, Inside-the-Waistband

If you’ve been keeping tabs on new handgun releases since the last half of 2020 you know that full-size, competition-oriented 9mm handguns are a design that most major gun makers have rolled out. Most of these guns are simply longer-barreled versions of existing models, most with funnel-like extensions added to the standard magazine well. Many have ported slides and/or slides that will accept an optic. Rock Island Armory (RIA), known best for quality 1911-style handguns, showed up to the party in a slightly different fashion. Their new striker-fired pistol, the STK 100, is a stand-alone model, thus far. RIA has turned out a very respectable gun in this diversion from business as usual. I know, because I’ve had one in hand for over a month now, logging a couple hundred rounds through it, and wishing ammo weren’t so dear right now so I could shoot it more.

MILITARY ・ 14 HOURS AGO