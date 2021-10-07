NEW N8 Tactical Xecutive IWB Holster: Innovative, Inside-the-Waistband
The world of everyday carry (EDC) is constantly evolving especially with the explosion in demand for micro red dots, threaded barrels, and flashlights now becoming standard practice on smaller carry pistols. All these tools might make you a more capable concealed carry individual, but it is difficult for holster manufacturers to accommodate so much hardware. One company who looks to cover all of those bases is N8 Tactical with their Xecutive holster now available.www.alloutdoor.com
