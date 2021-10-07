North Carolina driver killed in rollover north of Salmon
On October 6, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash on northbound US93 at milepost 319.5, north of Salmon. A 30-year-old male driver from Charlotte, North Carolina was travelling northbound on US93 in a 2022 box truck. He failed to negotiate a turn and went off the right side of the road. He steered back on the roadway but overcorrected. The vehicle traveling back off the right side of the roadway, ran into the hillside, and overturned.www.postregister.com
