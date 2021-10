A new month means that those who still collect physical disc collections of anime have new collections to look forward to. For anime fans in Australia, 6 October 2021 is when the latest range of titles are expected to hit store shelves. A complete list of anime can be found below and ordered via the Madman Entertainment website or by visiting your local anime retailer. Just keep in mind if you go for the former option that Madman Entertainment is experiencing “despatch and delivery delays for outgoing orders”, and may take a little longer getting to you.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO