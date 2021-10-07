WASZKIEWICZ Case No. 21-PR-157

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 21-PR-157 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT J. WASZKIEWICZ DOD: 9/7/21 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1.An application for Informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 12/20/1935 and date of death 09/07/21 was domiciled in La Crosse County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3205 E. Fairchild Street, La Crosse, WI 54601 3. The application will be heard at the La Crosse County Courthouse, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Room 1201, before Nicole Schroeder, Probate Registrar, on November 10, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is January 7, 2022 5. A claim may be filed at the La Crosse County Courthouse, 333 Vine Street. La Crosse Wisconsin, Room 1201 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. The names or addresses of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Unknown Heirs of Decedent. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call ___ prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Please check with person named below for exact time and date. Form Completed By: Attorney William G. Skemp Address: 1123 Riders Club Rd Telephone Number: 608-784-4370 Bar Number: 1001538 Date Signed: September 24, 2021 Electronically signed by Nicole R. Schroeder Probate Registrar 10/7 10/14 10/21 LAC88073 WNAXLP.