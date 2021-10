We have been living in a pandemic world for over a year and a half, and there is now a heated debate between those who believe in vaccine mandates and those who do not. Some companies are even requiring their employees to be vaccinated if they wish to continue working for the company. Disney recently became one of those companies when they made agreements with multiple unions to agree that a majority of Cast Members would be required to be vaccinated.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO