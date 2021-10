Jakob wants to talk about the playroom and what we did in there, so we do! I am so impressed with Jakob and this podcast. Communication is hard for him. What he wants to say isn’t always what comes out. There are verbal impulses he struggles to control. So it takes so much focus and can be exhausting to get his mouth to do what his brain wants it to. He works so hard. And he’s doing an amazing job.

