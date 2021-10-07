Community invited to join dialogue about new programming Oct. 7
Edina Public Schools is exploring two new elementary programming ideas and asking the community to provide input. On Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m., district administrators will present, via YouTube live stream, information about the potential expansion of the language immersion program, and the potential introduction of STEAM programming (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics). A previous event on this topic was held Oct. 4.www.hometownsource.com
