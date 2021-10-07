CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edina, MN

Letter: Allegations about water were inaccurate

Edina is not immune to the effects of climate change. In the past year, residents experienced a historic stretch of sub-zero weather, a historic drought and wildfire smoke. Extreme weather events may seem more frequent now, but as our understanding of climate change has advanced, we can see effects in our not-so-distant past. Between 1940-1969, the Twin Cities had less than the average amount of precipitation, but from 1970 on, there has been a trend toward more rainfall. From 2010-2019, Minnesota experienced the wettest decade in its recorded history.

