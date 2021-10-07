CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

JANET STEFFENS: Easy Pumpkin Alfredo makes perfect fall dish

By JANET STEFFENS PURDUE EXTENSION EDUCATOR
The Evening News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe often think of pumpkin as an ingredient in fall desserts but it also makes tasty main dishes. Pumpkin Alfredo only requires a few ingredients that you may already have in your kitchen. This recipe makes a generous eight servings and is delicious warmed up the next day. Pumpkin is rich in vitamin C and fiber and makes a hearty vegetarian dish.

www.newsandtribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
12tomatoes.com

How To Make Perfectly Boiled Eggs That Are Easy To Peel

When it comes to boiling eggs, everyone has different preferences. But when it comes to hard-boiled eggs, it can be a little difficult to peel them. Have you ever experienced the hassle of trying to get an egg out of a shell that is crumbling and becoming too bitty to deal with?
RECIPES
The Guardian

What to eat at Christmas instead of turkey

The best advice I can give anyone panicking about the Christmas turkey is – don’t. Small producers, who tend to employ more local labour, report that it should be business as usual for them, though they do advise ordering early. If you can’t find a whole bird within your price...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Touching Reason Guy Fieri Decided To Master Vegetarian Food

Guy Fieri was featured on Season 2 of "Food Network Star" in 2006 and quickly skyrocketed to fame after being named victor (via Insider). However, his journey to becoming the food genius he is today actually began 28 years prior to that. When he was just 10 years old, the Columbus, Ohio native launched his first culinary endeavor, "The Awesome Pretzel Cart," a bicycle cart he built with his father (via Guy Fieri). After six years of hard work, determination, and selling soft pretzels, the TV personality was able to afford his dream of studying abroad in France, exposing him to foreign, international cuisine. Fieri is now an Emmy Award-winning TV host, New York Times bestselling cookbook author, and a successful restauranteur. Famous for his renowned donkey sauce and signature spiky blonde hair, the celebrity chef even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a rare accomplishment for someone in the culinary world.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Pie#Cooking#Pasta#Food Drink#Easy Pumpkin Alfredo#Fettuccine#Parmesan
TODAY.com

Dylan makes brunch sweet and easy with 2 bake-ahead recipes | Dylan Dishes

Dylan Dreyer revisits a pair of popular brunch recipes from “Cooking With Cal.” First up, it’s her gooey cinnamon buns with homemade frosting. Then she makes blueberry buckle, a fruity take on a classic coffee cake. She also reveals how she taught Cal how to crack eggs.Sept. 28, 2021.
RECIPES
thewashingtondc100.com

Easy-to-make snack recipes

With the school year back in full swing and workloads getting busier as we roll into the beginning of Q4, it can be tough to find healthy, easy-to-make snacks for both yourself and the kiddos. Try these simple recipes that you can prepare ahead of your busy week:. A steady...
RECIPES
addisonmagazine.com

Must Try Fall Dishes

For a foodie, food is more than just stuff we consume to live. It’s an experience. We love visiting different regions because it means eating things that may not grow or may not be available where we live. Even something as simple as the change in seasons brings about something new and exciting. Every season brings with it different fruits, veggies, and dishes. For example, summer is all about keeping hydrated and trying to cool down. During those winter months, we’re all about warm soups and holiday treats! Spring is lots of fruits and inevitably, trying to work on our summer bod.
ADDISON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
People

Food For Halloween: How to Make Chocolate Churro Bats

Learn how to make the most delicious and on-theme recipes for your Halloween party!. Boring tweets just aren't going to fly this Halloween, so you'll want to make these cute, crunchy and super-charming churro bats. They only look complicated, so watch the "Food For...Halloween" video above to get the recipe that will have people going batty.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pumpkin Bars Recipe

It's always a good idea to have seasonal recipes and ideas up your sleeve, whether you're going to devour them all by yourself or serve them to guests. In the fall, there's no doubt about it — pumpkin should make an appearance! Thanks to Kate Shungu, recipe developer and food blogger at Gift of Hospitality, here's a simple idea you're sure to enjoy. These easy pumpkin bars are delicious and effortless to whip up. With the help of a few clever tricks, Shungu makes sure that every step of this recipe is quick so that you can eat these pumpkin bars that much sooner.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Pumpkin Candy Dish

For the candy you won’t be sharing with the trick or treaters this Halloween. This Pumpkin Candy Dish is a conversation piece for Fall, Halloween and Thanksgiving décor. Fill this clear glass pumpkin with your favorite Halloween candy, a fragrant Fall potpourri mix, or transform it into a lovely Fall cookie jar—dealer’s choice.
SHOPPING
mediafeed.org

‘Exploding’ pumpkin cookies perfect for Halloween

Looking for a Halloween treat that’s sure to impress both friends and family? M&M’s has created a brand new recipe that’s not only fairly easy to make but which also includes a chocolatey surprise! Whip up a batch of these Ghoul’s Mix Explosion Pumpkin Cookies, which are made with yummy sugar cookie dough and have M&M’s inside for an “explosion” of taste once you bite into them.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecharlotteweekly.com

Metro Diner rolling out pumpkin dishes

CHARLOTTE – Metro Diner is treating guests all October during National Pumpkin Month with new dishes infused with the season’s favorite ingredient. Starting Oct. 4, bite, sip and savor on the following delights:. • Pumpkin Waffle: A Belgian waffle infused with pumpkin, topped with cream cheese icing, candied pecans and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Telegraph

Perfect pumpkin recipes to make before Hallowe'en

It’s the season for pumpkins and what a fabulous vegetable they are to cook with. They’re versatile, going in sweet and savoury dishes in a pinch, and work well with the spices we crave at the time of year – ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg. I think the mild sweetness brings out those flavours.
RECIPES
Glamour

Tia Mowry’s Sheet PanCakes Are the Perfect Easy Treat for Fall

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tia Mowry is known for many things. She’s one half of a power duo with twin sister Tamara Mowry, an actor on hits like ’90s sitcom Sister, Sister and Netflix’s Family Reunion, a wellness cofounder of vitamin and supplement line Anser, a lifestyle host (see Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix), and the creator of an upcoming homeware collection called Spice by Tia Mowry. (It launches later this year.)
RETAIL
ridgwayrecord.com

Fresh from the Ridgway Farmers Market, an easy to make pumpkin puree

RIDGWAY--As summer turns into fall, we begin seeing the first hints that the holidays are just around the corner; no, it's not the subtle diminishment of evening light, nor the chillier mornings; it's not even the changing in the coloring of leaves. It's the beginning of the ads for every pumpkin spice product that enters the market throughout the fall season. While there have always been more seasonal products, like candied fruits and dates, Starbucks unleashed this national nightmare in 2003, leading to today when we have pumpkin spice Cheerios, Frosted Flakes, body washes, and now even Pumpkin Spice White Claw. Not bad for a native North American food that was often used as animal feed.
RIDGWAY, PA
The Independent

8 best vegan Christmas hampers that make a delicious, plant-based gift

What Christmas present can you get for the vegan in your life who has everything? A heart-gladdening hamper full of plant-based treats, of course.Hampers are those classic gifts that people love to receive but rarely buy for themselves. They make you feel special, and the excitement of opening them to rummage through and reveal the contents is almost unmatched at Christmas.What’s particularly brilliant about hampers, especially for vegans and those on special diets, is that they are a discovery of foods and ingredients one might not normally come across. They open up a whole new world of products rarely found...
FOOD & DRINKS
NWI.com

Where to pick the perfect pumpkin in the Region

You always could grab one at the grocery store, but how much fun is that? Picking out pumpkins can make for a fun family activity. It can be as simple as pulling up to a roadside farm stand and making a selection. It can mean scanning a spacious farm field in search of the perfect specimen. Or it can be a full-blown day out at an area attraction with hayrides and apple doughnuts and entertainment and rides and more.
LIFESTYLE
Only In Northern California

These 6 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Northern California Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day

As we get into the autumn months, families are already looking forward to pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, and of course, pumpkin patches! Pumpkin patches are the perfect place to spend a fun afternoon with the whole family, and maybe even pick out some pumpkins for carving. The following is a list of some of […] The post These 6 Charming Pumpkin Patches In Northern California Are Picture Perfect For A Fall Day appeared first on Only In Your State.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy