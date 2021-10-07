Arizona man faces several weapons, drug charges
An Arizona man was booked into Cerro Gordo County Jail and given several charges relating to drugs and weapons on Tuesday. Oronde Kiman Lowery, 36, of Tucson was placed into Cerro Gordo County Jail and charged with the following: controlled substance violation, trafficking in stolen weapons, control of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon. Lowery is being held on $62,000 bond.globegazette.com
Comments / 0