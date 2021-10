A "frustrated" Anthony Joshua is "sulking" over his defeat at the hands of Oleksandr Usyk, promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.The now former world champion was handed just the second defeat of his professional career as the Ukrainian put on a show to claim a decision win and the heavyweight titles after once being unified cruiserweight king.Joshua is set to fight Usyk again with a rematch in the works as he bids to win back his WBA, WBO and IBF straps.But for now the Brit is instead choosing for a moment of reflection after a chastening night."I think AJ is humble...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO